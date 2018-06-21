Addio televisione, arriva Igtv di Instagram. Ecco di cosa si tratta

Novità su Instagram. Il social network raggiunge un miliardo di utenti e con IGTV lancia una nuova sfida ai colossi come YouTube o Snapchat. Si tratta di una nuova app (ma sarà disponibile anche come sezione della normale app di Instagram) in cui le persone possono guardare e pubblicare video lunghi fino a un’ora, registrati con il cellulare in verticale. Ma IGTV – Dalle iniziali di "InstaGram" e "TeleVision") è diverso dalla tipica esperienza video mobile, ci tengono a precisare dal social network che mercoledì a San Francisco ha presentato la nuova app: è stata pensata, dicono, per assecondare il modo con cui le persone utilizzano il telefono. Per questo motivo, i video sono a schermo intero e verticali.

La riproduzione si avvia non appena si apre l'applicazione, quindi non c'è bisogno di fare una ricerca per iniziare. IGTV, inoltre, si basa sui contatti che si hanno su Instagram, quindi è possibile poter guardare i contenuti realizzati dalle persone che già si seguono e allo stesso tempo scoprirne nuove.

"Gli adolescenti guardano il 40 per cento in meno di tv rispetto a 5 anni fa", ha spiegato ieri Kevin Systrom, fondatore e amministratore delegato di Instagram, nell’evento di lancio della nuova piattaforma. E ha aggiunto che, all’interno dell’app, la crescita della fruizione di video è del 60 per cento su base annua.

Il servizio è disponibile da oggi in tutto il mondo e per celebrare il lancio alcuni tra gli account Instagram più seguiti, come quello di Selena Gomez, hanno iniziato subito ad aggiungere video ai loro canali. Per il momento, solo alcuni utenti potranno caricare video lunghi un’ora, mentre per tutti gli altri il limite – che verrà rimosso nel corso dei prossimi mesi – è fissato a 10 minuti.