la canzone
"Baraye..." è l'inno del cantante iraniano per Mahsa Amini
Shervin Hajipour, dopo aver pubblicato il video con le strofe estrapolate dai tweet in sostegno della lotta delle donne iraniane, è stato arrestato dalla polizia del regime. Qui pubblichiamo il brano in inglese
Shervin Hajipour è un cantante iraniano: è stato arrestato dopo aver pubblicato una canzone diventata inno delle proteste contro la repressione in Iran, scaturite dalla morte di Mahsa Amini. Il brano è un collage di tweet scritti dai sostenitori della libertà in Iran, pubblicati sotto l'hashtag diventato virale dopo la morte della ragazza curda. Si chiama: "Baraye..." - "per..." - e richiama tutti i motivi per cui i giovani iraniani si trovano nelle piazze da Teheran al Kurdistan iraniano a manifestare contro l'oppressione operata dalla "polizia morale", potenziata dal presidente Ebrahim Raisi, e il regime dell'ayatollah Khamenei.
Il testo della canzone
For the sake of dancing in the alleys
Because of the fear you feel while kissing
For my sister – your sister – our sisters
To change the minds that have rotted away
Because of shame, because of being broke
Because of longing for a normal life
For the garbage-picking kid and his dreams
Because of this command economy
Because of this polluted air
For Valiasr Street and its worn-out trees
For Pirouz and his probable extinction
For innocent, forbidden dogs
Because of tears that never stop
For the image of a return to this moment
For the sake of a laughing face
For schoolkids, for the future
Because of this mandatory paradise
For imprisoned intellectuals
For Afghan children
Because of all of these becauses, no two the same
Because of all these empty slogans
Because of collapsing homes built on the cheap
For a feeling of peace
For the sun after long nights
Because of meds for depression and insomnia
For men, homeland, prosperity
For the girl that wished she was a boy
For women, life, freedom
For freedom
For freedom
For freedom
La canzone racchiude invocazioni a una vita normale e spensierata, ma anche riferimenti a fatti di cronaca e di rilevanza politica, fino a quell'ultimo: "Because of women, life, freedom": lo slogan della lotta delle donne iraniane.
