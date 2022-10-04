"Baraye..." è l'inno del cantante iraniano per Mahsa Amini

Shervin Hajipour, dopo aver pubblicato il video con le strofe estrapolate dai tweet in sostegno della lotta delle donne iraniane, è stato arrestato dalla polizia del regime. Qui pubblichiamo il brano in inglese

Shervin Hajipour è un cantante iraniano: è stato arrestato dopo aver pubblicato una canzone diventata inno delle proteste contro la repressione in Iran, scaturite dalla morte di Mahsa Amini. Il brano è un collage di tweet scritti dai sostenitori della libertà in Iran, pubblicati sotto l'hashtag diventato virale dopo la morte della ragazza curda. Si chiama: "Baraye..." - "per..." - e richiama tutti i motivi per cui i giovani iraniani si trovano nelle piazze da Teheran al Kurdistan iraniano a manifestare contro l'oppressione operata dalla "polizia morale", potenziata dal presidente Ebrahim Raisi, e il regime dell'ayatollah Khamenei.

'Because of' became an instant mega hit once Shervin Hajipour composed the song from the tweets he had seen with a similar trending hashtag. Through it, Iranians r listing their yearnings & grievances against their country's regime following #MahsaAmini's death.

Translation by me pic.twitter.com/xim7Lj5aFw — Siavash Ardalan (@BBCArdalan) September 29, 2022

Il testo della canzone

For the sake of dancing in the alleys

Because of the fear you feel while kissing

For my sister – your sister – our sisters

To change the minds that have rotted away

Because of shame, because of being broke

Because of longing for a normal life

For the garbage-picking kid and his dreams

Because of this command economy

Because of this polluted air

For Valiasr Street and its worn-out trees

For Pirouz and his probable extinction

For innocent, forbidden dogs

Because of tears that never stop

For the image of a return to this moment

For the sake of a laughing face

For schoolkids, for the future

Because of this mandatory paradise

For imprisoned intellectuals

For Afghan children

Because of all of these becauses, no two the same

Because of all these empty slogans

Because of collapsing homes built on the cheap

For a feeling of peace

For the sun after long nights

Because of meds for depression and insomnia

For men, homeland, prosperity

For the girl that wished she was a boy

For women, life, freedom

For freedom

For freedom

For freedom

La canzone racchiude invocazioni a una vita normale e spensierata, ma anche riferimenti a fatti di cronaca e di rilevanza politica, fino a quell'ultimo: "Because of women, life, freedom": lo slogan della lotta delle donne iraniane.