SPECIAL EDITION 7 October. Short memories when it comes to Israel

A harrowing and interminable list of serious incidents. The new global intifada is the legacy of 7 October. To study it

First the outcry, then normalisation, erasure and acceptance. 7 October reminds us what it means to turn a blind eye to the new global intifada, which turns being Jewish into a mortal sin



by Claudio Cerasa

The Jews have returned to exile: exile from bookshops, university chairs, hotels and festivals. An exile in which one can remain in Tel Aviv and yet be cut off from the world that used to be called the ‘West’

by Giulio Meotti

“We all have a responsibility towards peace,” says Yohay Sponder, who has learnt to choose what to talk about and what to laugh at: it has to be relevant to you. His four circles, Naza’s mistake and the pain in the background

by Micol Flammini

Since 7 October, the French philosopher has been waging a war of words over Israel and Gaza. France insoumise, Rima Hassan, Francesca Albanese and, above all, those who dare not contradict them: “Cowards are more dangerous than madmen, because there are more of them.”

by Mauro Zanon

The investigative journalist takes us into the rift between how Israeli society and the rest of the world perceive themselves and their traumas, examining the "Bibi Files" and "Naza".

by Sharon Nizza

Since 7 October, U.S. support for Israel has faltered as never before. The Palestinians’ lead over the Israelis in the polls, the rift among the Democrats and the new dissent even within the right are shifting a balance that once seemed unshakeable.

by Marco Bardazzi

“Fauda” is a drama series. But great storytelling can convey what a chronology leaves out: the terror, the bewilderment, time standing still. It brings home a wound which, three years on, continues to shape the life of a nation

by David Parenzo

The director of “Our Loves” tells us how his film, which was screened at Toronto—one of the few festivals that does not boycott Israeli cinema—came about. Intertwined stories, a before and an after

by Fiammetta Martegani

The Gaza War as told by those who fought it. ‘Naza: The Real Story’ is an Israeli documentary based on the testimonies of IDF commanders and intelligence officers