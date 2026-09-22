Meloni: “When Mattarella was Minister for Education, he drew up circulars setting a cap on the number of foreign pupils in classes”
The Prime Minister on Bruno Vespa’s programme. On the 3.1 per cent deficit: “I’m sorry.” Regarding Schlein’s letter: “I’ll consider the proposals; she’s a natural point of contact. Conte? I’m still paying off the superbonus.” And Vannacci: “He’s reviving Russian propaganda against me; he needs to clarify.” Meanwhile, on the electoral law: “If there’s no confidence, I’ll take note of that.”
From rent to classrooms: the PD’s responses to the cap on foreign students. Biffoni: “Let Meloni come to Prato”
Rent and housing policies also affect class composition. To tackle integration challenges, more Italian teachers, mediators and smaller class sizes are needed. The mayor of the Tuscan city and Irene Manzi, the PD’s education spokesperson, have spoken out
The Prime Minister: “The ban on the Islamic headscarf is a matter of common sense”
Meloni Insciallah. Security and Islam feature in FdI’s programme too. But Mattarella puts the brakes on her: “No to ghettos and barriers in schools”
The Prime Minister wants to press ahead with the cap on foreign students and the burqa ban, but a warning to the contrary has come from the Quirinale. FdI will resubmit its draft bill (similar to that of the Lega). Measures are also being considered regarding security and self-defence. The strategy of indifference towards Vannacci
Meloni on the deficit: “I am clearly disappointed”
Istat confirms: 2025 deficit at 3.1 per cent. Italy remains subject to infringement proceedings
The national statistics office has confirmed the April estimate. Giorgetti: “We take note of the figures, not without regret.” Meanwhile, Salvini describes it as “surreal to be dependent on ‘zero point’ logic”. The debt stands at 136.7 per cent of GDP, up from 134.2 per cent in 2024
Meloni: “Schlein’s letter contains sensible proposals. She is my natural point of contact. Conte? We are still paying off the debts.”
Schlein’s move: a letter to Meloni on climate and energy
The PD’s secretary has written to the Prime Minister to open a dialogue on how to utilise the 14 billion in flexibility agreed with the European Union. The PD’s proposal is a five-point plan: heat pumps, reducing gas consumption, public transport, energy storage and charging points
Bonelli warns the PD: “No weapons for Kyiv; the agreement is by no means a foregone conclusion. AVS will not fall victim to the standoff between Conte and Schlein”
The leader of the Green Left Alliance sends a message to the wider coalition: “On 18 October, we will present our proposals. No to primaries. The manifesto? We’re ready; we need to speed things up. The leaders of the PD and M5S should tell us when they want to sit down at the table. Schlein? Her letter to Meloni was misguided.”
“The elections? They’re talking about a snap election to get rid of us,” says the Prime Minister. On the electoral law: “
Meloni on Vannacci: “He is spreading Russian propaganda against me: he must clarify this”
The Prime Minister on the forthcoming budget: “We are working to confirm the tax exemption on contractual pay rises”
Meloni’s ‘extensionitis’. Another carbon-copy cut to excise duties but no agreement on what comes next. FI against Giorgetti
The Council of Ministers has approved yet another extension (the fifteenth) to the excise duty cut: “But it’s not enough,” admits the Prime Minister. Legislation to speed up hydrocarbon extraction in Italy. Confindustria’s concerns over the lengthy delays (and the prospect of an early general election).