From Doge to Doge: Luca Zaia's advice to Elon Musk

The governor of Veneto: "I’m waiting for him in Venice, the Venetian Republic lasted over a thousand years by focusing on free markets, not tariffs". What about Mattarella’s response to the American entrepreneur? "He did his duty, sovereignty is sacred"

There’s no doubt that a good Doge must prioritize free trade, respect the identities and sovereignty of other countries, uphold the rules, the rule of law, and the separation of powers.” Luca Zaia is addressing Elon Musk. He’s doing so as a fellow Doge. The governor’s nickname is now also that of the American entrepreneur. The owner of Tesla, X, and SpaceX was recently appointed by newly-elected President Donald Trump to head the new Department of Government Efficiency (acronym D.O.G.E.). A name that is not by chance. Dogecoin is Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency. The name comes from a famous meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. However, long before the meme, the title of Doge referred to the head of the Venetian Republic. "And Musk, who loves Roman history, should also take a look at us," says Zaia.

“I would be happy to welcome him to Venice,” the president of Veneto continues, “to see a city that tells the story of a Republic that lasted over a thousand years.” Meanwhile, Musk has criticized Italian judges who are not applying the Safe Countries decree on immigration. Yesterday, President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella responded, saying: "Italy knows how to take care of itself." "Mattarella is doing his job," Zaia says. "If Musk wants to be a good Doge, he must respect the sovereignty of others, because it is sacred. I remind you that in Venice, the Doge was elected for life unless he caused trouble; if he did, the Venetians would get rid of him. At the Doge's Palace, those who betrayed were erased from the frescoes. In the age of the internet, we’d say they were 'banned.' Musk, too, must dedicate himself to the cause with the same level of attention.” Will he be able to do so with American finances? “For sure,” Zaia says. “They’ve chosen a very fitting name because when we talk about efficiency, we can’t help but think of the Venetian Republic, the world’s first democracy. The Americans came here to write their Constitution. They found a Republic that was not only a model of efficiency, but also of integration, cosmopolitanism, and respect for different ethnicities. And with great success: in the Jewish Ghetto, the oldest in the world, there was the first printing press in history because openness allows societies to grow and thrive.”

Are you concerned about potential American tariffs? What should Doge Musk suggest to Trump? “A good Doge knows that trade is the foundation of prosperity. The Venetians governed a vast Republic because they were, so to speak, Schengen before Schengen. The word ‘ciao,’ the most famous word in the world, comes from the Venetian ‘s’ciao vostro,’ which means 'your slave.'”

With Trump in the White House, how does it look for the government? "Giorgia Meloni has a great opportunity. So far, she has done an excellent job in foreign policy. Now, at the G7, we’re the only European country that's Trump-friendly. We could become the pivot of US relations with Europe. I think it will be tough for the French and Germans after everything they’ve said against Trump. On the other hand, with tariffs on Europe, the US would be giving up the richest market in the world, with 450 million people. It’s up to us to make them understand that".

Meanwhile, over there, an entrepreneur who built his fortune on technological innovation has become Doge. In Europe, however, we’re lagging behind in high-tech sectors. Mario Draghi has also highlighted this as one of his priorities for relaunching European competitiveness. "Giambattista Vico," Zaia recalls, "said that history is made up of cycles. We’re not inventing anything new: from the steam engine to the advent of the internet and artificial intelligence, there’s always someone who falls behind and someone who moves ahead. If old Europe doesn’t wake up, it will be left behind, just like it was in the ‘90s with the internet, when in Italy, the internet was dismissed as some new American trick to steal money from people. Today, if you cut off the internet, the world comes to a halt".