Così il ceo di CrossFit è finito nel tritacarne social

Qual è l’unica regola d’oro per i ceo delle grandi aziende in questi tempi confusi? “Non twittare. Mai. In nessun caso. Qualunque cosa succeda. Non twittare”.



Sì, perché al giorno d’oggi, un cellulare nella mani del ceo di una grande azienda è come un cellulare nelle mani di un ubriaco a cui manca l’ex: entrambi finiranno per mandare un messaggio di cui, dopo poco ore, magari con l'aiuto di un paio di aspirine, si pentiranno amaramente. Ma con una variazione: l’ubriaco innamorato avrà fatto casino con una persona sola, che magari avrà pietà di lui. Il ceo avrà fatto casino con mezzo mondo e di pietà, ovviamente, non ci sarà nemmeno da parlarne. Lo sanno bene gli azionisti di Tesla che temono i guizzi dell’account di Elon Musk più della grandine.

Lo sanno bene, da ieri, i dipendenti e i lavoratori del marchio CrossFit il cui ceo, Greg Glassmann ha ben pensato di fare lo spiritoso su Twitter sfottendo in un colpo solo i malati di Covid, i manifestanti di Black Lives Matter e George Floyd, l’americano di Minneapolis la cui uccisione ha dato il via al pandemonio di questi giorni. Un capolavoro di autolesionismo social raro, compiuto solo digitando otto lettere e due numeri. Glassmann ha commentato un post dell’Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (un centro di ricerca indipendente della Washington University che si occupa di quantificare le sfide sanitarie globali) che diceva come anche il razzismo sia un virus e per di più dei più feroci. Il sapido commento di Glassmann è stato “It's FLOYD-19”.

Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter



Read our director’s statement: https://t.co/kZkP2s82oV pic.twitter.com/0A7VEqoHkq — Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) June 6, 2020

Non entreremo, qui, nel merito della portata umoristica o cinica della cosa, perché non spetta a noi. Ma la reazione social e sociale al commento di Glassmann è stata feroce e il danno economico, in poche ore, poderoso.

CrossFit, per chi si fosse perso qualche pezzo, è il nome di una disciplina sportiva, o meglio di un programma di allenamento, molto diffuso negli ultimi anni che comprende un mix (efficace, a quanto dicono) di allenamento aerobico e anaerobico. Una roba da tipi tosti, il cui motto, non a caso, è “Forging Elite Fitness”. Il successo del marchio e del programma in questi ultimi anni è stato rapido, tanto che dal 2004 a oggi si stima sia stato praticato e insegnato in più di 13.000 palestre in tutto il mondo, facendo crescere il marchio che, oggi, si stima valga 4 miliardi dollari. Un valore che, ora, potrebbe scendere verticalmente (o forse no: in fondo il metabolismo dei social è una faccenda piuttosto rapida) per effetto delle facezie razziste e ciniche, o anche solo politicamente scorrette, di Glassmann.

Tanto per cominciare, nel giro di poche ore, Reebok ha scisso il contratto di sponsorizzazione dei CrossFit Games; poi, nel frattempo, sui social è cominciata la corsa a chi prendeva le distanze più velocemente da Glassmann: il primo è stato, non a caso, Rich Froning Jr, atleta di CrossFit pluripremiato e vincitore, per quattro volte di fila del titolo di “Fittest Man on Earth”. Froning ha fatto un video su Instagram nel quale diceva, papale papale, che va benissimo il CrossFit ma che lui, con Glassman e soci non vuole più avere niente a che fare.

Lo stesso hanno fatto altri campionissimi del settore come Matthew Fraser, quattro volte campione della CrossFit Games e Tia-Clair Toomey, tre volte campionessa CrossFit Games.

Ma non è tutto. Secondo Bbc, in poche ore, 227 palestre Usa avrebbero già rescisso il contratto con il brand CrossFit, rifiutando il marchio e anzi, in alcuni casi dicendosi intenzionati a versare la loro quota annuale di affiliazione (circa 3.000 dollari/anno) ai gruppi di Black Lives Matter. L’azienda ha cercato di rimediare come ha potuto. Il tweet è stato ritrattato da Glassman ed è stato subito diramato un comunicato stampa riparatore nel quale il brand prende le distanze da ogni forma possibile di razzismo e discriminazione. Ma, diciamoci la verità, l’avete mai visto voi un comunicato stampa riparatore capace di riparare qualcosa?