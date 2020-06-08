Così il ceo di CrossFit è finito nel tritacarne social

Con un solo tweet ha offeso i malati di Covid, i manifestanti di Black Lives Matter e George Floyd
Il ceo di CrossFit, Greg Glassmann
Qual è l’unica regola d’oro per i ceo delle grandi aziende in questi tempi confusi? “Non twittare. Mai. In nessun caso. Qualunque cosa succeda. Non twittare”.
Sì, perché al giorno d’oggi, un cellulare nella mani del ceo di una grande azienda è come un cellulare nelle mani di un ubriaco a cui manca l’ex: entrambi finiranno per mandare un messaggio di cui, dopo poco ore, magari con l'aiuto di un paio di aspirine, si pentiranno amaramente. Ma con una variazione: l’ubriaco innamorato avrà fatto casino con una persona sola, che magari avrà pietà di lui. Il ceo avrà fatto casino con mezzo mondo e di pietà, ovviamente, non ci sarà nemmeno da parlarne. Lo sanno bene gli azionisti di Tesla che temono i guizzi dell’account di Elon Musk più della grandine.
Lo sanno bene, da ieri, i dipendenti e i lavoratori del marchio CrossFit il cui ceo, Greg Glassmann ha ben pensato di fare lo spiritoso su Twitter sfottendo in un colpo solo i malati di Covid, i manifestanti di Black Lives Matter e George Floyd, l’americano di Minneapolis la cui uccisione ha dato il via al pandemonio di questi giorni. Un capolavoro di autolesionismo social raro, compiuto solo digitando otto lettere e due numeri. Glassmann ha commentato un post dell’Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (un centro di ricerca indipendente della Washington University che si occupa di quantificare le sfide sanitarie globali) che diceva come anche il razzismo sia un virus e per di più dei più feroci. Il sapido commento di Glassmann è stato “It's FLOYD-19”.
Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response. #BlackLivesMatter— Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (@IHME_UW) June 6, 2020
Read our director’s statement: https://t.co/kZkP2s82oV pic.twitter.com/0A7VEqoHkq
Non entreremo, qui, nel merito della portata umoristica o cinica della cosa, perché non spetta a noi. Ma la reazione social e sociale al commento di Glassmann è stata feroce e il danno economico, in poche ore, poderoso.
CrossFit, per chi si fosse perso qualche pezzo, è il nome di una disciplina sportiva, o meglio di un programma di allenamento, molto diffuso negli ultimi anni che comprende un mix (efficace, a quanto dicono) di allenamento aerobico e anaerobico. Una roba da tipi tosti, il cui motto, non a caso, è “Forging Elite Fitness”. Il successo del marchio e del programma in questi ultimi anni è stato rapido, tanto che dal 2004 a oggi si stima sia stato praticato e insegnato in più di 13.000 palestre in tutto il mondo, facendo crescere il marchio che, oggi, si stima valga 4 miliardi dollari. Un valore che, ora, potrebbe scendere verticalmente (o forse no: in fondo il metabolismo dei social è una faccenda piuttosto rapida) per effetto delle facezie razziste e ciniche, o anche solo politicamente scorrette, di Glassmann.
Tanto per cominciare, nel giro di poche ore, Reebok ha scisso il contratto di sponsorizzazione dei CrossFit Games; poi, nel frattempo, sui social è cominciata la corsa a chi prendeva le distanze più velocemente da Glassmann: il primo è stato, non a caso, Rich Froning Jr, atleta di CrossFit pluripremiato e vincitore, per quattro volte di fila del titolo di “Fittest Man on Earth”. Froning ha fatto un video su Instagram nel quale diceva, papale papale, che va benissimo il CrossFit ma che lui, con Glassman e soci non vuole più avere niente a che fare.
I’m not really sure how to start this. Loyalty is and always has been one of the values I hold strong to and have been anchored in throughout my life. My personal definition of loyalty takes into account and considers imperfection, making mistakes, asking forgiveness, and even showing grace to others who can never seem to get it right. However, my definition of loyalty does have firm boundaries. CrossFit has been something I’ve felt loyalty towards over the past 10 years. While I’ve struggled with some decisions made by CFHQ over the last couple of years and what I’ve felt like have personally alienated some of the people who sacrificed and helped grow its brand. That is nothing compared to what has happened the last couple of days and has made it impossible to stay loyal to leadership who make callous statements that alienate and divide in a time when unity is needed. When I really sit and reflect it hasn’t been CFHQ that I have been loyal to, but the community that supports inclusivity, fitness for all, and health. We will continue to be a part of that community but can no longer be loyal to someone or something that is so far from my own values. While I’m considering what our next steps are we cannot and will not stand with these comments or beliefs.
Lo stesso hanno fatto altri campionissimi del settore come Matthew Fraser, quattro volte campione della CrossFit Games e Tia-Clair Toomey, tre volte campionessa CrossFit Games.
I wanted to start by saying that I am incredibly saddened, disappointed and frustrated with the actions and words of Crossfit HQ and in particular Greg Glassman. I’m deeply apologetic from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have had to witness this ignorance and the pain it causes. A lack of acknowledgement and empathy for those who are fighting for basic human rights and equality is simply inexcusable and it’s behaviour that we cannot stand for. It has made both Shane and I incredibly ashamed to be a part of an organisation that we have dedicated so much of ourselves to. If it has us angered and disappointed like we are, we couldn’t even begin to imagine how these words and actions affect the extremely diverse global community of crossfitters and supporters who have all dedicated so much time, money and passion to the sport. But this is much bigger than the sport. For those who continue to be dismissive of inequality, you must understand that this is a truly GLOBAL issue and we NO longer can sit idle and do or say nothing. It’s on ALL of us to keep fighting the cause globally until systemic racism and the inhumane treatment of black communities around the globe no longer exists. I said earlier that this issue is much bigger than sport, yet sport and the functional fitness space has a really important part to play. Sport and fitness bring us together and unite us in such a powerful and profound way. I want my platform to drive positivity, unity and the overall message that no matter your skin colour or cultural background, we should all inspire one another to be the best versions of themselves. I want my platform to reflect the values and beliefs of the community I feel most comfortable in, a community that raises up those around them and gives everybody their own individual opportunity to be a champion. My future with Crossfit is unclear and depends on the direction of HQ. I will continue to stand against ignorance and stand alongside those who fight abuse, hatred and racism.
Ma non è tutto. Secondo Bbc, in poche ore, 227 palestre Usa avrebbero già rescisso il contratto con il brand CrossFit, rifiutando il marchio e anzi, in alcuni casi dicendosi intenzionati a versare la loro quota annuale di affiliazione (circa 3.000 dollari/anno) ai gruppi di Black Lives Matter. L’azienda ha cercato di rimediare come ha potuto. Il tweet è stato ritrattato da Glassman ed è stato subito diramato un comunicato stampa riparatore nel quale il brand prende le distanze da ogni forma possibile di razzismo e discriminazione. Ma, diciamoci la verità, l’avete mai visto voi un comunicato stampa riparatore capace di riparare qualcosa?
.@CrossFitCEO: "I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.— CrossFit (@CrossFit) June 8, 2020
My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.
