When, how and where: all the key issues in the broad-based primaries
The broad coalition should hold primaries to decide how to run the primaries. A round-up of many (and confused) ideas
Roberto Speranza provokes: “Primaries would be an own goal. Let’s put an elderly partisan or a newly-of-age young person forward as the prime ministerial candidate.” But this is merely the latest in a long series of outbursts on the subject. September is here and the left have still not decided who to vote for, how to vote and, above all, whether to vote at all
When to vote?
Conte reopens the leadership race: “I was open to a third candidate, but they told me no.” Il Nazareno denies this and Schlein presses ahead
Single-round or two-round
Reformists are pressing Schlein on the primaries. Gori: "A single candidacy is a mistake for the whole party"
During the executive committee meeting, the secretary of the PD spoke about relations with allies but made no comment on the proposal for a two-round voting system or on the possible candidacy of the former mayor of Bergamo. Malpezzi: “A two-round system allows for a broader consensus.” Zampa: “This way, the party confines itself to a narrow scope.” The group abstained from voting on the report, which was approved unanimously.