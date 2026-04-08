Meloni stretta tra l'Europa e Vance. Il vicepresidente Usa: "Deluso da leader Ue, ma non da Meloni e Orbán"

epa12451502 Italian's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands during the greetings ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 13 October 2025. US President Donald Trump alongside Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with leaders from more than 20 countries attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The first phase of Gaza peace plan between Israel and Hamas involves the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. EPA/YOAN VALAT / POOL