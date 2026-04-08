l'ambiguità della premier

Meloni stretta tra l'Europa e Vance. Il vicepresidente Usa: "Deluso da leader Ue, ma non da Meloni e Orbán"

La presidente del Consiglio firma una dichiarazione congiunta con gli europei per distanziarsi da Trump. Non passano neppure due ore e arriva l'attestato di stima di Vance. La premier che si sognava pontiera tra Ue e Stati Uniti si ritrova ora tra l'incudine e il martello

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8 APR 26
Ultimo aggiornamento: 02:40 PM
Immagine di Meloni stretta tra l'Europa e Vance. Il vicepresidente Usa: "Deluso da leader Ue, ma non da Meloni e Orbán"

epa12451502 Italian's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (L) and US President Donald Trump shake hands during the greetings ceremony before the family picture at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 13 October 2025. US President Donald Trump alongside Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with leaders from more than 20 countries attend the summit in Sharm El-Sheikh. The first phase of Gaza peace plan between Israel and Hamas involves the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. EPA/YOAN VALAT / POOL

"Sono deluso da gran parte della classe politica europea perché non sembra particolarmente interessata a risolvere questo specifico conflitto", anche se "abbiamo ricevuto molto aiuto da alcuni dei nostri amici. Penso che Giorgia Meloni in Italia sia stata molto utile". Il vicepresidente americano J.D. Vance, intervenendo al Mathias Corvinus Collegium di Budapest, tesse le lodi della premier italiana e anche del primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orbán, riservandogli un posto speciale tra gli alleati del Vecchio continente, a discapito di tutti gli altri. Eppure, solo qualche ora fa, la premier aveva diffuso insieme a tanti altri leader europei una dichiarazione congiunta, dove veniva accolto favorevolmente il cessate il fuoco di due settimane concluso oggi tra Stati Uniti e Iran, ringraziando il Pakistan per la mediazione e fissando come prossimo obiettivo quello di "negoziare una fine rapida e duratura della guerra entro i prossimi giorni". Auspicandosi, inoltre, che tale risultato venga raggiunto "solo attraverso mezzi diplomatici", scacciando via ogni appoggio a un futuro intervento militare americano. Un tentativo, quello di Meloni, per provare a prendere le distanze da una guerra che non riguarda direttamente l'Italia ma entra nel nostro dibattito pubblico per la vicinanza all'amministrazione di Donald Trump, che nelle ultime settimane ha prodotto effetti elettorali negativi. 
Ma se la premier cerca di allontanarsi, sono gli americani che ora la riportano tra le loro braccia, accostandola al premier uscente ungherese, considerato un pò da tutti in Europa il "ventre molle" del putinismo e del trumpismo in Ue. D'altronde il vicepresidente americano J.D. Vance, in questi giorni a Budapest per sostenere Orbán, rappresenta l'uomo di collegamento tra Washington e Roma. Proprio lui, infatti, nei mesi scorsi ha firmato la prefazione al libro intervista della premier dal titolo "La visione di Giorgia".
Meloni così si trova stretta tra una destra internazionale che le ricorda le sue storiche scelte di posizionamento politico e l'interesse dell'Italia e dell'Europa. È per questo che le parole di Vance suonano quasi minacciose proprio per il loro tempismo. Le dichiarazioni infatti arrivano a meno di due ore della dichiarazione congiunta tra i leader europei. 
La nota in questione è stata firmata da Giorgia Meloni, appunto, insieme al presidente francese Emmanuel Macron, al cancelliere tedesco Friedrich Merz, al premier britannico Keir Starmer, al primo ministro canadese Mark Carney, alla premier danese Mette Frederiksen, al primo ministro olandese Rob Jetten, al presidente del governo spagnolo Pedro Sánchez e ai vertici dell'Ue Ursula von der Leyen e Antonio Costa. Il messaggio della nota è chiaro:  incoraggiare " rapidi progressi verso una soluzione negoziata sostanziale", con la convinzione che "ciò sarà fondamentale per proteggere la popolazione civile iraniana e garantire la sicurezza nella regione" e per "scongiurare una grave crisi energetica globale". A tale proposito, i leader hanno invitato "tutte le parti ad attuare il cessate il fuoco, anche in Libano", nonostante in queste ore Israele stia continuando le sue operazioni militari contro Hezbollah con attacchi più pesanti di quelli visti negli ultimi giorni. Nel testo si legge anche come i governi europei "contribuiranno a garantire la libertà di navigazione nello stretto di Hormuz", riaperto al traffico marittimo, anche se le ostilità che la sua chiusura ha provocato non sono facilmente e immediatamente risolvibili. Infine l'invito dei leader a chiunque volesse seguire la linea politica scelta dal Vecchio continente: "Questa dichiarazione è aperta ad altri partner".  

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