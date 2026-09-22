The island off the coast of Canada that Macron is protecting from Trump’s clutches

“We must work together to ensure the security of our energy supplies and keep fuel prices under control. Canadian projects relating to liquefied natural gas are important for Europe and can help open up new prospects. We have launched a bilateral dialogue on very concrete projects,” Macron assured, adding that further discussions would take place, particularly at the G7 summit on energy, “which will be organised very soon”. Macron is therefore looking to Canada, a major exporter of liquefied natural gas, to tackle the energy crisis in France and Europe, but also to revitalise the fisheries sector in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon through “smarter cooperation” with Ottawa. “At present, not all the biomass available in the exclusive economic zone is being exploited and, above all, it is not being processed,” Macron said.