Demographic anxiety and the middle-class vote for the AfD

But whilst it is a fact that the AfD has managed to break through the glass ceiling and turn taboos such as Nazism and remigration into topics of common discussion, it is also true that it did not do so alone. Immigration in recent years has acted as a catalyst. “There is a direct correlation between immigration and the rise of the far right,” continues Angeli, who points out, however, that it would be simplistic to view the link between immigration and xenophobic radicalisation as some sort of law of political physics: “It’s more complex than that,” he says. On the one hand, there are cities such as Berlin where immigration is very prominent and widespread, yet the far right does not dominate, even though it is on the rise, as demonstrated by Sunday’s vote, with 16.3 per cent of the vote, compared to 9.1 per cent last time. On the other hand, there are smaller towns, with significantly lower immigration figures, where the xenophobic far right is, however, gaining support. This apparent contradiction can be explained in two ways: on the one hand, in cities there is an urban middle class which, due to its culture, education and social milieu, is resistant to the rhetoric of a party such as the AfD; on the other hand, in cities it is more common for different ethnic groups to come into contact, intersect and mix, something which clearly does not happen in small towns, where social groups remain more tightly segregated. It is there that what Angeli calls ‘demographic anxiety’ has taken root.