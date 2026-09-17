The Russian vote for a Duma without an opposition is also a test for United Russia

These include both Rodina, the ultra-nationalist party led by an LDPR MP, and Novyye Lyudi (New People), a centrist-inspired party founded ahead of the 2021 elections to attract young and moderate voters. It is no coincidence that its leader, Vladislav Davankov, the current Deputy Speaker of the Duma, was trained at the School of Governors, an elite training programme overseen by the Kremlin to shape the future ruling class. Yabloko, the liberal-democratic party founded by Grigory Yavlinsky, amongst others, is not taking part in these parliamentary elections for the first time since 1993.Even in the single-member constituencies, Yabloko’s candidates were largely removed by the courts on the basis of far-fetched justifications.

The vote, albeit rigged, is an important test to gauge the popularity of United Russia compared with the rest of the systemic opposition and to ascertain the prevailing dynamics within the elites, who are increasingly under the thumb of the security services. Depending on what the results are and how they are presented, it is reasonable to expect further actions linked to the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Most speculate that there will be a new mobilisation. Realists, on the other hand, point out that the September 2022 mobilisation was never officially declared over and could resume at a faster pace at a decentralised level. What is certain is that the new Duma will remain united ‘for Victory’.