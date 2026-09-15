Two Italian fighter jets shoot down a drone in Lithuania. New tensions in the Baltic region

Two Italian Eurofighters shot down a drone overnight that had violated Lithuanian airspace. The F-2000 fighter jets from the Italian Air Force’s ‘Baltic Thunder III’ Air Task Force took off on a scramble mission as part of NATO’s Eastern Flank Defence mission, intercepting and neutralising the unmanned aerial vehicle. According to NATO sources, investigations are underway into the drone’s origin; it most likely entered from Belarus and is suspected to be of Russian origin. The aircraft was shot down near Pratkūnai, not far from Kaunas.

“A drone that violated Lithuanian airspace overnight was swiftly shot down by NATO fighter jets,” wrote Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. “As Russia escalates its aggression against Ukraine, such preparedness is vital for our region. Together with our NATO allies, Lithuania will defend its airspace.”

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto also commented on the incident. “It is precisely because of incidents such as this that the presence of our military personnel on the Eastern Flank is essential, to guarantee collective security. Today I will be there alongside them to convey the support of the government and of Italy, and to thank them, on behalf of the Italian people, for the invaluable work they carry out,” he said whilst on a mission to the Alliance’s eastern flank, with stops in Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. This is the second incident in the space of a month involving Italian fighter jets deployed in the area.

A few hours earlier, another incident had taken place in the Baltic Sea. A Russian frigate fired two signal rockets at a Danish Air Force Fennec helicopter which was photographing the ship during a routine surveillance mission in international waters off Gedser, at the southern tip of Denmark. One of the two flares passed close to the helicopter, causing no damage to the aircraft or its crew.

Danish Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus described the incident as “serious”: “It is a sign that the boundaries have shifted as regards Russia’s willingness to take risks”. Bruus also spoke of “highly unprofessional” behaviour on the part of the Russian vessel. Copenhagen will summon the Russian ambassador, but has ruled out invoking Articles 4 or 5 of the NATO Treaty for the time being. Denmark, the minister added, will continue its surveillance activities in the area.