Two Italian fighter jets shoot down a drone in Lithuania. New tensions in the Baltic region
The aircraft, which entered from Belarus and is suspected of being of Russian origin, was intercepted by the Italian Air Force’s Eurofighters. Lithuanian President Nausėda highlights the threat from Moscow, whilst Crosetto emphasises Italy’s role on the eastern flank. A few hours earlier, a Russian frigate had fired two signal rockets that narrowly missed a Danish helicopter.
(Photo: La Presse)
War below the threshold. Europe after Leipzig
Sabotage, drones, cyberattacks and psychological warfare. Carlo Masala updates the scenario outlined in his essay “Se la Russia attacca l’occidente”: this is how Moscow intends to test NATO. Europe’s vulnerabilities and the blows that have already left Putin reeling
The Russian threat to Europe explained to those who do not want to understand it
Drones in NATO countries’ airspace, military aircraft over the Baltic, GPS jamming, spy ships, submarines near critical infrastructure, men accused of working for Russian intelligence, disinformation campaigns, cyber-espionage operations, oil tankers from the ‘shadow fleet’, missiles landing beyond Ukraine’s borders. A map of Putin’s pressure