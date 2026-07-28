Italian football is making a fresh start under Mancini. Malagò has chosen not to upset anyone

Giovanni Malagò has chosen to entrust the Italian national team’s managerial role to Roberto Mancini. Much to his regret.

The fact that the national team’s technical director was appointed first, however, speaks volumes about what is to come. The FIGC is unlikely to bring about any radical changes; it will try to mediate and fix the major issues. Everything else will be improvised as we go along. Italian football, on the other hand, had responded very poorly to those who, with an authoritative air and a firm hand, had shown the way forward. There is always a call for a touch of democracy in decision-making when changes threaten a state of stagnant equilibrium where nobody really loses, even though few stand to gain.

And so the task of picking up the pieces should fall to a gentleman of the football world, yet one who is capable of doing his job well: Claudio Ranieri. A man who raises his voice only when necessary, who knows how to listen, mediate and console, but who also possesses the bearing of a leader, without making a show of it. The president of the FIGC had already considered him in the days leading up to the appointment, but then decided to take a gamble.

Giovanni Malagò has learnt, the hard way and against his will, that it was better not to upset anyone, to try to change things without those who fear losing even a shred of their fleeting power actually realising it.