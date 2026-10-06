Electoral law: the Chamber of Deputies passes a vote of confidence on the first two articles
The majority has passed a vote of confidence in the government, with 226 in favour and 147 against on the first amendment, and 227 in favour and 149 against on the second. The two amendments introduce a preferential voting system with fixed-position list leaders and an increase in the number of signatures required. The third amendment will be voted on tomorrow, whilst final approval is scheduled for Thursday.
Malan (FdI): “Perhaps the vote will be in May alongside the local elections”, but he then backtracks: “The vote will be at the end of the parliamentary term”. Today’s vote of confidence on the electoral law
The leader of the Fratelli d’Italia group in the Senate has opened up the possibility of early elections, just one day after Meloni had said she would ‘see it through to the end’. And indeed, she later clarified her position: ‘The parliamentary term will run its course’. Today, the government called for a vote of confidence on the electoral bill. Signs that a vote may well be brought forward