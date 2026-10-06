Electoral law: the Chamber of Deputies passes a vote of confidence on the first two articles

In the first article of the draft bill, in the Senate, amendments have been introduced that have reintroduced preferential voting with a fixed list of candidates (the amendments rejected by the Chamber of Deputies last July) and an increase in the number of signatures required to be collected for the submission of lists by parties not currently represented in Parliament in order to stand in the election (which is infuriating Alessandro Onorato and other smaller parties). Tomorrow, the same procedure will apply to Article 3. The final vote on the electoral law, however, is expected on Thursday, with the opposition having formally requested a secret ballot yesterday.