The false truce within FI following the by-elections in Calabria: Tajani and Occhiuto are already sending signals to one another

The fact is that Occhiuto’s comeback – and the timing of it – comes on the eve of the tour the Calabrian governor is to undertake across the country (the first stop is in Rome today) to present his book, "Il coraggio di governare. Idee liberali, la forza per realizzare", in which he reiterates many of the proposals put forward in recent months: from the need to carry out reforms that go beyond representing lobbies. To the opening up of new demographic and socio-economic spheres, which Forza Italia should seek to tap into. It is, in a way, a summary of the events organised with the non-faction ‘In libertà’. He continues to insist that he harbours no personal ambitions, at least for now. But it will certainly also be a way to move beyond the mere role of administrator. Yesterday marked what would have been Silvio Berlusconi’s 90th birthday. With the secretary in Brussels, some of the party leaders (led by Fulvio Martusciello) in Naples and the family at Villa La Certosa. Every man for himself. Not exactly a picture of unity on a day when it was made clear, publicly, that they wish to be “increasingly financially independent” from the Cavaliere’s children. Whilst they await the 600,000 euros that are slow in coming.