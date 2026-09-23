Tabacci refuses to grant Onorato the party symbol to form a group in the Chamber of Deputies. PcI forced to collect signatures
To get round the ‘anti-faction’ rule, Rome’s Councillor for Sport is seeking representation in Parliament. He has asked the broad coalition for three MPs, but that is not enough: a party symbol must be submitted by 2022. And the leader of Centro Democratico, who previously supported Bonino and Di Maio, is backing out this time
Alessandro Onorato – photo: LaPresse
The ‘Cespugli’ revolt. Onorato writes to Mattarella in protest against the Melonellum. Conte: “The President must intervene”. Renzi’s proposal
The amendment making it more difficult for new parties to collect signatures is causing a stir across the political spectrum. And Progetto Civico is spearheading the protest. Meanwhile, at the Festa dell’Unità, the leader of IV sends a signal to the centre: “IV has the signatures and we are willing to be represented by someone other than myself. A mayor to sit at the programme negotiating table.”
Onorato’s U-turn: he asks the PD, M5S and AVS to ‘lend’ him some MPs to get round the hurdle of the signatures
The founder of Progetto Civico has had a change of heart: two days ago, at the rally organised outside the Senate, he had said he was opposed to this idea: “” Today, however, it is he who is asking the parties across the political spectrum to provide him with MPs to form a parliamentary group. The aim: to collect fewer signatures in order to stand in the elections