Tabacci refuses to grant Onorato the party symbol to form a group in the Chamber of Deputies. PcI forced to collect signatures

Alessandro Onorato’s Progetto Civico, which, as a group outside Parliament, is obliged to collect up to 6,000 signatures for each constituency – totalling around 450,000 signatures – from the dissolution of Parliament. This task might be simpler under one condition: that parliamentary representation is established. Signatures, symbols, elections. The new electoral law is in the final stages and the final vote in the Chamber of Deputies is expected in the coming weeks. The parties are already campaigning, whilst smaller political groups are grappling with the new ‘anti-splinter group ’ rule introduced by the majority. One such group isProgetto Civico, which, as a group outside Parliament, is obliged to collect up to 6,000 signatures for each constituency – totalling around 450,000 signatures – from the dissolution of Parliament. This task might be simpler under one condition: that parliamentary representation is established.

Bruno Tabacci enters the picture in Onorato’s manoeuvre. It is for this reason that last week Onorato asked his political base – the ‘broad coalition’ – to ‘lend’ him three MPs to form a group within the Chamber’s Mixed Group. But that is not enough: at least three MPs are required, but they must represent a political party or movement that already existed at the time of the last general election, one that is recognisable on the basis of certain and unequivocal criteria and which submitted its own lists or candidates. This is whereenters the picture in Onorato’s manoeuvre.

The president of Centro Democratico has already put his party’s symbol at the service of political manoeuvres originating elsewhere. In 2018, it was he who resolved the issue of Emma Bonino’s signatures: Centro Democratico was already represented in Parliament, and the agreement with +Europa allowed the Radical Party list to stand in the elections without having to tackle that mountain of signatures. The name ‘Centro Democratico’ thus appeared alongside that of ‘+Europa’ on the logo. Then, in 2022, Tabacci joined forces with Luigi Di Maio, who had just left the Five Star Movement, to form ‘Impegno Civico’. In that instance too, the logo united the new project with Centro Democratico.

Tabacci wants to understand who Onorato is, what the political agenda of Progetto Civico is and, above all, where he intends to position himself, whilst viewing Ernesto Maria Ruffini favourably. The former director of the Revenue Agency seems destined, together with his Più Uno party, to build the ‘Reformist House’ alongside Matteo Renzi – a project which, at Onorato’s own behest, currently appears to be at odds with Progetto Civico. “Ruffini’s proposal is a serious one. He has written a thousand-page book on the constitution; he is a servant of the state. The civic groups, on the other hand, are all well and good, but what are they actually here for?”, Tabacci told Il Foglio some time ago.