Onorato’s U-turn: he asks the PD, M5S and AVS to ‘lend’ him some MPs to get round the hurdle of the signatures

However, following the Senate’s approval of the amendment raising the number of signatures required for parties outside Parliament, Onorato appears to have changed his mind: “Whilst we await the President of the Republic and the Constitutional Court to rule on these provisions, which are clearly at odds with the Constitution, I call on the centre-left coalition to send a concrete signal of political solidarity,” he says, before adding: “If the PD, M5S and AVS were to contribute generously towards the formation of a group of three MPs within the Mixed Group, we would be in a position to stand in the next elections.”