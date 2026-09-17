Onorato’s U-turn: he asks the PD, M5S and AVS to ‘lend’ him some MPs to get round the hurdle of the signatures
The founder of Progetto Civico has had a change of heart: two days ago, at the rally organised outside the Senate, he had said he was opposed to this idea: “” Today, however, it is he who is asking the parties across the political spectrum to provide him with MPs to form a parliamentary group. The aim: to collect fewer signatures in order to stand in the elections
Photo: Ansa
Onorato (alongside Conte) takes to the streets to protest against the Melonellum. Renzi attacks the M5S
A civic initiative is spearheading the protest against the mass petition against ‘cespugli’ and rallying a broad coalition outside the Senate. ‘A fraudulent law, protecting the establishment’. Appeals to the Constitutional Court are ready. There are also flags from Rifondazione Comunista, whilst Francesco Boccia is there representing the PD. But the battle for the centre, ahead of the coalition primaries, is fuelling tensions. There is acrimony between IV and the Movement.
Onorato, Futuro Nazionale, Più Europa and the ‘red thing’. Asymmetric effects of the anti-splinter group amendment
Following the removal of the provision to exclude votes for parties below 3 per cent, a new amendment provides for an increase in the number of signatures required. For Più Europa and Vannacci (which have members in the mixed group), the requirement remains at ‘just’ 1,500 signatures per province (i.e. almost 200,000). Meanwhile, for Onorato’s civic lists, as well as for Potere al Popolo and Rifondazione, the number of signatures rises to 9,000 per constituency. This brings the total number of signatures required to exceed that needed for a repeal referendum.
Onorato’s other faction: “Renzi? An agreement is impossible. We are the real new force. We will support the broad coalition”
The Roman councillor takes the field (in a big way): “We’ll be there for the primaries. We’ll set out our programme and manifesto straight away. We want to reclaim the issues that the centre-left has culpably ceded to the right. Starting with security: we need more prisons.” The proposal on nurseries