What is Safe and why could it help Italy?

The Foreign Secretary spoke at a hearing on the European loan to increase defence spending: “We have decided to utilise Safe by requesting funding of 14.9 billion by the end of the year.” Within the ruling coalition, the Carroccio is putting the brakes on: “The final say rests with Parliament.” Pressure from the Commission: “There is no time to lose”

The loans also provide for a ten-year grace period, during which the principal does not have to be repaid. European funding, moreover, is linked to joint programmes involving several countries: SAFE loans are, in fact, partly conditional on being spent on multinational programmes, in order to reduce the fragmentation and waste currently prevalent in the European defence industry. In short: spending together means spending more effectively and potentially also spending less in the future.