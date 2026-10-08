“The Social” (boomer). The second instalment of the Zuckerberg saga is now in cinemas.

It is a giant, and as is often the case with such organisations, using a rather unfortunate term borrowed from advertising, it seeks to ‘build customer loyalty’: ‘You shall have no other network but this one’. So it plays along. It begins to give its subscribers what they want. What they want to hear. What confirms their beliefs – and if those beliefs are not exactly peaceful, so much the better. Hate creates stronger bonds than love. This continues until someone within Facebook realises it and begins to gather evidence to support this theory. The whistleblower is an employee, Frances Haugen. In 2021, she secretly contacts a journalist at the Wall Street Journal and explains what she has discovered. Mark Zuckerberg’s company is fully aware of the effects of this policy on teenagers; it knows that certain posts present anorexia as a role model, whilst others discuss self-harm.

“The Social – The Price of Truth” (note the silly Italian subtitle) tells the whole story, as well as the trial that followed. From that moment on, Facebook will change its name to Meta, adopting the infinity symbol. The social network that was once used to bring people with shared interests together has become a purveyor of alternative realities. This is the thesis of “The Social – The Price of Truth”. ‘The Reckoning’ – as in the original title – would rather mean a settling of scores. The trouble began with the introduction of newsfeeds – information universes tailored to the customer. This is what we’ve become: customers to be satisfied, indulged and pleased. The first American reviews of “The Social – Il prezzo della verità” range from a dismissive “Ok Boomer” to the scathing comment: “Aaron Sorkin is coming to terms with his own bubble”. Some point out that the verve of director David Fincher is missing: certainly, but it’s equally certain that Aaron Sorkin is better at writing than at directing. Put less politely, in Slant Magazine: “Aaron Sorkin the director fails to bring out the brilliance of Aaron Sorkin the screenwriter”. Certainly, investigations in the internet age don’t translate too well to the big screen.