On 7 October, Tel Aviv is seething with grief. The road out of trauma

Piazza degli Ostaggi has filled up once more; photographs of the faces of the kidnapped victims who were killed have been distributed amongst the demonstrators – enormous faces captured in a moment of life from a distant past, in the world before 7 October, and which now speak of a void. “It’s a spontaneous initiative. We’re here to remember and also to say that this government must go,” says a woman holding a white placard bearing the words ‘7 October’. She is reluctant to speak, saying that the foreign press has done a terrible job, going out of its way to ensure that Hamas’s acts of torture were quickly forgotten. “Do they remember 7 October in your country?” she asks without waiting for an answer – and it’s just as well. She is a lady in her sixties, displaying a polite anger towards the rest of the world, which has forgotten what Israel has endured. “But do they know in Italy what happened?”, she asks again without waiting for an answer. And, once again, it’s just as well. A gentleman beside her chimes in: “You know, there’s nothing organised here; we knew something would happen in this square and we’re here to remember. It’s been like this for three years; we’ve come here without any fixed plans – it was all spontaneous. Perhaps one day they’ll understand abroad too.” Israel feels like an island and knows it hasn’t always been so; it’s a new situation, and the reasons for it lie in these past three years. The men talk of their hopes for change in the 27 October elections; it seems they attribute a healing mission to the vote, almost as if the defeat of Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition – which they so fervently hope for – could truly help the country move on from 7 October.