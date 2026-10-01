A man has been arrested in London who is believed to be linked to the alleged plot to attack the RAF base at Fairford

The investigation began during the night between Saturday and Sunday, when the police received a report of three suspicious vehicles heading towards Fairford. Armed officers stopped the cars in the Whelford area and arrested five British men, all aged between twenty and thirty. The five were subsequently released on bail on Monday. The police had found petrol but no explosive devices. However, the new arrest appears to lend greater credence to the theory that the incident may have been linked to the regime in Tehran.