The home of cinema and the ayatollahs

Where have all the film festivals gone that used to pay tribute to the Iranian cinematic dissent of the likes of Kiarostami and Panahi? In Venice, all the talk is now of Gaza and anti-Israel sentiment; in Rome, this charade orchestrated by the ayatollahs. Why is a public venue in Rome, run by a foundation that organises the Film Festival, lending its prestige and venue to an operation that in Tehran would be shamelessly termed the ‘cultural front of the revolution’? Siamak Pourzand, a contributor to the French film-criticism magazine *Cahiers du Cinéma* and a hero of Iranian dissent who took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of his home in Tehran, once asked his torturer in prison, who was ‘interrogating’ him: ‘This question wasn’t on the list; what am I supposed to say?’ The Casa del Cinema in Rome can and must showcase Iran. But it must specify which one. Whether it is the Iran of dissent and Pourzand, or that of Khamenei and the god of war.