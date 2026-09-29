There is life in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Kpler, the oil reserves accumulated by Iran outside the blockade zone could run out by mid-October, which would place Iran in a position of weakness in negotiations, depriving it of its strongest leverage in talks with the United States and the ability to secure concessions by holding global energy supplies to ransom; however, it would also provide an incentive to step up attacks on oil tankers, ports and the energy infrastructure of the Gulf states, using the only means left to them to increase the pressure. Yesterday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency stated that a fire broke out overnight – and was subsequently extinguished – on board an oil tanker that had been struck by ‘an unidentified projectile’ whilst passing through the Strait of Hormuz.