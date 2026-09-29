The surprise felt by many at Pope Leo’s visit and Franz Werfel’s discovery of Lourdes

“In this way, Providence led me to Lourdes, whose marvellous history I had not previously had even the faintest notion of.” He was amazed by that place, tucked away beneath the mountains, full of convents and hostels for the sick. They remained in hiding for seven weeks. During those days, Werfel began to learn about the history of the apparitions; he discovered the Grotto of Massabielle and the life of Bernadette Soubirous. He was deeply moved. He was even more struck by the fact that such an extraordinary story was almost unknown to much of the world. So he made a vow: if they ever managed to flee to America, ‘before any other work, I would sing Bernadette’s song as best I could’. And so it was that in 1941, in New York, he wrote "The Song of Bernadette ". It became a great success; in 1943, it was adapted into a film, Henry King’s hagiographic melodrama, which was so different from Werfel’s clear, sympathetic yet never doctrinal narrative.

In the introduction to the first edition, in which he recounts the dramatic discovery of Lourdes, he writes: “The sceptical reader, faced with the events narrated here, may ask with even greater justification than in the case of historical epics: ‘What is true? What is invented?’. I reply: all the remarkable events that make up the content of this book actually took place. They began no more than eighty years ago and therefore unfold in the full light of history; their truth is attested to, in faithful testimony, by friends, enemies and impartial observers. My account does not in the slightest alter this truth’.” Werfel did not convert. He merely wished to bear witness to a surprise, which was also the discovery of another faith and another France – such as the rural France of the Pyrenees in the mid-nineteenth century, not too dissimilar to the one that welcomed him on the banks of the Gave. “I dared to sing Bernadette’s song, I who am not a Catholic but a Jew.” Like many commentators—those not primarily concerned with defending the status quo—who have felt the backlash of a strange discovery. (Bernadette’s song is published by Gallucci).