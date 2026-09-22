The EU has finally removed Putin’s oligarch friends from the blacklist

Brussels. The European Union has effectively capitulated on one of the most symbolic measures adopted at the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, removing two of the oligarchs closest to Vladimir Putin from the sanctions blacklist. From tomorrow, Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman will be free to enter EU territory and recover several billion euros’ worth of assets and financial holdings that had been frozen. Following negotiations lasting over a month regarding the renewal of the EU’s sanctions lists – during which Slovakia, France and Luxembourg worked behind the scenes, using their veto power to secure the release of the two oligarchs – an agreement was reached yesterday afternoon by the ambassadors of the twenty-seven Member States. The Irish EU Presidency initiated the procedures for formal adoption, which were concluded in the evening. To sugar the pill, the compromise between the 27 member states provides for the duration of the individual sanctions to be extended from six months to three years. But the damage is done. Usmanov and Fridman will be removed from the blacklist. The appeal made just a week ago by Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fallen on deaf ears. “This is certainly not the time to lift sanctions, nor to shield Russian oligarchs from sanctions, and it is certainly not the time for Europe to give Russia any gifts,” the Ukrainian president had said. According to several sources, Kyiv was not even consulted.