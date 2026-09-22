Everyone’s against Merz. There are plenty of challengers, but no one is actually stepping forward

Berlin. Taking potshots at Friedrich Merz has become a national pastime in Germany: the opposition, the SPD – a government ally – and even the CDU are all criticising him, but no one dares to step forward to undermine him. The chancellorship – which is, after all, guaranteed by the Constitution with a strong mandate and extensive powers – is coveted by many, yet no one dares stage a coup. It is too politically toxic at the moment. And the situation both within and beyond Germany’s borders is too perilous: the war in Ukraine, the war in Iran, the conflict in Israel. At home, the economy is struggling, exports are falling, industry—particularly the car sector—is at a standstill, and the spectre of deindustrialisation looms large. On top of that, there is the straitjacket of an unprecedented reform programme, on the necessity of which everyone agrees, but which no one wants to sign off on or take responsibility for.

In reality, all the leading figures in the Union (CDU/CSU) have, on several occasions and even in written letters – even after the debacle in Berlin – expressed their confidence in the Chancellor. How sincere this is, and for how long, is unclear: it may have an expiry date. Ever since he was elected Chancellor sixteen months ago, Merz has never been popular; he has never inspired any sympathy. The mistrust with which he was met from the outset is also due to the many mistakes he has made, whether through inexperience or his lack of empathy. His poll ratings are extremely low. He is the least popular chancellor in the Federal Republic – even less so than the former Social Democratic chancellor Olaf Scholz, which says it all. Even within the CDU, long shaped by Angela Merkel, Merz has never been particularly popular, apart from among the conservative wing and the business community. His election as CDU leader and chancellor candidate was more a matter of necessity than anything else – a hope that, by changing tack, he might lift the party out of the doldrums into which it had fallen after sixteen years under Merkel.