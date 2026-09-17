A slap in the face for the ‘half-hearted’ pro-Europeans

However, yesterday’s speech by von der Leyen contained an unprecedented and interesting element concerning a critique that goes beyond the usual – and justified – rebuke of irresponsible populists and the Trojan horses of Putinism. Von der Leyen pointed out yesterday that amongst those who bear significant responsibility for making Europe less attractive, less efficient and less dynamic than it could be are the half-hearted pro-Europeans. The Commission President does not call them that, but the picture is clear. “Do we want to allow ourselves to be held back by divisions and dependencies?”, she asks. Do we want to admit once and for all that “no country can go it alone”, that here “we continue to fragment capital, networks and purchasing power”, that all institutions must “act more swiftly”? that “the Union’s doctrine, institutions and decision-making process have not evolved in step with the new reality” and that “the time has come for the Member States to step in”? The message is all too clear. One cannot be pro-European in the abstract and then fail to be so when integration affects national interests. One cannot fight against bureaucracy in Brussels and then recreate part of that bureaucracy at national level. One cannot think of defending Europe from Russian threats without realising that incursions into our airspace are part of a single strategy that is pushing Europe to take a quantum leap forward in protecting its borders.