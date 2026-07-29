The Saudis are taking part in an anti-Iranian raid alongside the Americans. The hysterical ‘pause’
Pro-Shia Iraqi militias had launched drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities for two days running, and Riyadh had already warned Baghdad to ensure that its country did not become a launchpad for these attacks, otherwise it would face the consequences. And so it proved
Photo: AP, via LaPresse
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Scrive di politica estera, in particolare di politica europea, inglese e americana. Tiene sul Foglio una rubrica, “Cosmopolitics”, che è un esperimento: raccontare la geopolitica come se fosse una storia d'amore - corteggiamenti e separazioni, confessioni e segreti, guerra e pace. Di recente la storia d'amore di cui si è occupata con cadenza settimanale è quella con l'Europa, con la newsletter e la rubrica “EuPorn – Il lato sexy dell'Europa”. Sposata, ha due figli, Anita e Ferrante. @paolapeduzzi