The Saudis are taking part in an anti-Iranian raid alongside the Americans. The hysterical ‘pause’

The concept of sovereignty is extremely flexible in certain parts of the world and under certain circumstances; thus, Baghdad denounces the violation of its sovereignty by the Saudis and the Americans, even whilst its territory is home to often uncontrollable militias that obey only Iranian diktats. Yet one cannot quibble too much amidst this chaos of ceasefires and renewed fighting; indeed, the main concern is precisely Saudi Arabia, which is intervening alongside the Americans to strike Iranian targets. For two days running – during the so-called ceasefire – pro-Shia Iraqi militias had launched their drones against Saudi oil sites, and Riyadh had already told Baghdad to ensure that its country did not become a launchpad for these attacks, otherwise it would face the consequences. That is what happened, but if one takes a broader view, it is clear that Iranian pressure – ranging from the Strait of Hormuz to the attacks on oil facilities – is pushing the limits of what is acceptable.