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Rediscovered allies

The Saudis are taking part in an anti-Iranian raid alongside the Americans. The hysterical ‘pause’

Pro-Shia Iraqi militias had launched drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities for two days running, and Riyadh had already warned Baghdad to ensure that its country did not become a launchpad for these attacks, otherwise it would face the consequences. And so it proved

by
Paola Peduzzi
29 JUL 26
Last updated: 06:09 PM
Translated by AI
Image of The Saudis are taking part in an anti-Iranian raid alongside the Americans. The hysterical ‘pause’

Photo: AP, via LaPresse

Saudi Arabia has joined the United States in attacking pro-Shia militias in Iraq, which are closely linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. According to the hysterical narrative surrounding the attacks of recent weeks, this is a response to strikes launched by Tehran against American targets in Jordan – described as a ‘surprise attack’ by US command – given that a new suspension of attacks had, in fact, been in place for three days. The Iranian missiles were intercepted, but this was followed by the US-Saudi attack in Iraq, which has provoked the wrath of Baghdad, which for the past five months – the duration of the war so far – has been attempting the balancing act of maintaining good relations with everyone, including the militias operating in Iraq that take their orders from Iran.
The concept of sovereignty is extremely flexible in certain parts of the world and under certain circumstances; thus, Baghdad denounces the violation of its sovereignty by the Saudis and the Americans, even whilst its territory is home to often uncontrollable militias that obey only Iranian diktats. Yet one cannot quibble too much amidst this chaos of ceasefires and renewed fighting; indeed, the main concern is precisely Saudi Arabia, which is intervening alongside the Americans to strike Iranian targets. For two days running – during the so-called ceasefire – pro-Shia Iraqi militias had launched their drones against Saudi oil sites, and Riyadh had already told Baghdad to ensure that its country did not become a launchpad for these attacks, otherwise it would face the consequences. That is what happened, but if one takes a broader view, it is clear that Iranian pressure – ranging from the Strait of Hormuz to the attacks on oil facilities – is pushing the limits of what is acceptable.
Tehran is banking on wearing down the Gulf states and, indeed, the alliance with the United States, given that the Trump administration has managed to build a web of mistrust around itself, and Riyadh has repeatedly expressed its impatience with Washington and its failure to provide protection. But then there are indispensable alliances that find a way to work, and this is precisely what happened between the Saudis and the Americans following the hundreds of missiles and drones launched by Iran and its allies against Saudi Arabia, in the wake of aggression that could no longer be tolerated – and Riyadh did not tolerate it. Not least because it has long-term plans, and will not allow anyone who is not in some way dependent on the Saudi royal family to reshape the Middle East.

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Paola Peduzzi

Scrive di politica estera, in particolare di politica europea, inglese e americana. Tiene sul Foglio una rubrica, “Cosmopolitics”, che è un esperimento: raccontare la geopolitica come se fosse una storia d'amore - corteggiamenti e separazioni, confessioni e segreti, guerra e pace. Di recente la storia d'amore di cui si è occupata con cadenza settimanale è quella con l'Europa, con la newsletter e la rubrica “EuPorn – Il lato sexy dell'Europa”. Sposata, ha due figli, Anita e Ferrante. @paolapeduzzi