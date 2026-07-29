Strategic and economic convergence in the Middle East

According to Marconi – who divides his time between Dubai and São Paulo – from the UAE’s perspective, the strategy adopted by Tehran has ultimately accelerated a process of economic, technological and strategic integration between Israel and the Arab monarchies which, unlike the West, view it as a model of technological and financial advancement. In response to Washington’s offensive, Tehran has chosen to target the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, alienating its neighbours and driving them into the opposing camp: “Whilst the West imports immigrants to address labour shortages, the Middle East imports talent to accelerate its economic and technological progress, with Israel confirming its status as the leading hub of innovation, whilst the Gulf monarchies act as its financial driving force. Together, they are building an ecosystem founded on scientific research, infrastructure and investment. This is why the Middle East cannot remain the main theatre of international crises for much longer. What is today the most contested region – where the three superpowers, the United States, China and Russia, face off, vying for other potential alliances – is destined to become a superpower in its own right. The markets are already anticipating this transformation: despite nearly three years of conflict, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has more than doubled in value compared with before 7 October, and the shekel is among the strongest currencies globally. This reflects a vision in line with that of the Gulf leaderships, who are thinking in terms of thirty-year horizons and planning economic diversification aimed at coping with the end of the oil era, whilst isolating the Strait of Hormuz. Whilst the Abraham Accords have not yet been extended to all Gulf countries, economic, technological and intelligence cooperation now appears, in practice, to be far more advanced than official diplomacy.”