Director-General Sergio confirms his departure from Rai: “I will consider a move to San Marino RTV”
“I will assess my professional future with complete and total autonomy. Whatever the decision, it will be taken with calm and freedom,” writes the Director-General of Rai
17 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: ANSA
“As is already known, on 30 September I shall be bringing my career at Rai to a premature end, by my own choice, after more than twenty-two years spent serving the organisation in roles of increasing responsibility.” So wrote Rai’s Director-General, Roberto Sergio, on Facebook, confirming what Il Foglio had reported in early September. "I wish to clarify that this decision does not coincide with my retirement – as has been erroneously reported on several occasions by newspapers and blogs – which will take place at a later date, on 1 June 2027, but represents an independent choice whereby I have decided to bring forward the end of my professional career at Rai," Sergio continued. "Following the decisions that Rai’s Board of Directors will take at its meeting scheduled for the end of the month, I will assess my professional future with complete and total autonomy," he continued. “I will then decide whether to continue my role at the helm of San Marino RTV, supporting the process of revitalisation and development initiated in recent years, or whether to consider new professional challenges and opportunities. Whatever the decision, it will be taken with the peace of mind and freedom that come from the conclusion of a long and significant professional career, and with the same sense of responsibility that has always guided my choices.”