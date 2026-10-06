Jannik Sinner announces that his 2026 is over. The luxury of calm

His absence from tournaments will see him lose his number one ranking: Alexander Zverev is 1,280 points behind the Italian, and he could be overtaken at the Vienna Open (the final is on 1 November).

Never mind, Jannik Sinner will be able to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings. But he needs to be able to play.

Exactly what is wrong with the South Tyrolean champion’s knee remains unknown. Or rather, it has been reported that Jannik Sinner is suffering from extra-articular tendon inflammation, but the extent and cause are unknown. No further details have been provided, and rightly so.

Jannik Sinner has chosen to follow in Carlos Alcaraz’s footsteps: the path of calm and detachment. The path of waiting for a full recovery, without rushing, without tormenting himself in a frantic pursuit of a hastily cobbled-together return to form. They can afford it; he can afford it. The gap between him and the others is huge for now – so huge that it affords him the luxury of calm.