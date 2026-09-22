Lorenzo Palmisani’s Perfect Sunday

Had Como left the Benito Stirpe stadium on Sunday 20 September with three more points in the table, no one would have had a word to say against it – not even the Frosinone supporters. Instead, the ‘laghée’ left Ciociaria having conceded two goals, with zero points and their first defeat of the season. Frosinone played well, Como better still; the difference between the two sides came down to one man: Lorenzo Palmisani , the Gialloblù’s goalkeeper.

Frosinone’s number 22 was simply sensational against Como; he earned the applause of both his own supporters and the opposition’s, saved everything he needed to save and, on two occasions, even more than could reasonably be expected. Take the sixth and forty-second minutes, for instance, when he deflected three headers from close range – shots that four times out of five would have ended up in the net. Not on Sunday. Because Sunday was the perfect Sunday for this goalkeeper who, at twenty-two, has already found the composure and maturity needed to be decisive in Serie A. And it doesn’t always go like that. In fact, it almost never goes like that, because perfection always floats far from the turbulent waters in which goalkeepers operate. And yet it is nothing but perfection that is expected of a goalkeeper. Around the number ones, there is always the pointing finger of those who can do nothing but blame a ball retrieved from the back of the net; there are snorts, insults and doubts.