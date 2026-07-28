Wanted: a second member for the ‘miracle duo’ of Mancini and Ranieri

However, I cannot refuse to raise a toast to the new Italian duo, given that both have an enormous achievement to their name – perhaps the greatest of all: they have managed and won in the Premier League. And not with just any old teams: Mancini kick-started Manchester City’s run of success in recent years, managing to get even Balotelli to play well; Ranieri did what you all know he did at Leicester, and even though the hype really gets on my nerves, that was truly a historic achievement. Mancini won a European Championship thanks to us English shooting ourselves in the foot in the final, and even today I don’t think he can explain how it happened, but it scares me. When he realised the ship was sinking, he went to Saudi Arabia, and now he’s playing the prodigal son – and I fear (for our sake) that he might do well. Of course, the squad is what it is, public opinion is what it is, and the press is what it is. He doesn’t arrive with the same aura as Klopp in Germany or Zidane in France have in recent days, but at least to begin with they should let him get on with his work in peace. It’s certainly surprising that he’s decided to take the Italy job, especially after he fielded the editor of this newspaper in the ‘Partita del Cuore’ just a few weeks ago: champions often retire after reaching the peak of their careers – which was clearly the case for him on that occasion – but Mancini has decided to get back in the game. So, cheers to him.