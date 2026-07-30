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Dinner at the Cefalù restaurant with a hidden gem tucked away in a corner: Valter Lavitola
Viale dei Quattro Venti, 51, Rome. The fixer accused of attempted mafia-style mass murder in connection with the Ranucci bombing spent the whole evening on his mobile. But was it the phone that had been seized, or was it someone else’s? A top-notch restaurant. Highly recommended
30 JUL 26
Translated by AI
Photo: LaPresse
Viale dei Quattro Venti, 51, Rome. Dinner at the Lavitola family’s place, at the Cefalù restaurant. Not bad at all. Fried baby octopus (plentiful). Pasta with sea urchins (not very creamy, but very filling). Affordable wine (Falanghina, 22 euros). A mixed crowd, few free seats. A neighbourhood restaurant, with a hidden gem tucked away in a corner. Is it him or isn’t it? It’s definitely him. Valter Lavitola is there, having dinner, with his friend ‘Gianni’ and his cheerful girlfriend. He’s on the phone all evening. At one point, he gets up to take the call outside. He steps out and a diner grabs hold of him to take a photo. Click: is that really Lavitola over there, the one accused of attempted mafia-style mass murder over the Ranucci bomb? A smile, click. An affordable bill (no discount): 44 euros. Lavitola says goodbye to everyone. He’s got a Tex Viller under his arm. One wonders: was the phone he was using the one that’d been seized, or was it someone else’s? A restaurant worthy of top marks. Highly recommended. Cheers.