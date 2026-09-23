The "Priests Against Genocide" march passes through Rome wearing keffiyehs. The final stop is Leonardo’s headquarters.

Chanting the invocation “Grant us peace, O Lord” and displaying a shroud bearing the names of 330 children who died in Gaza and Lebanon, a march by around a hundred members of the “Priests Against Genocide” network set off yesterday from Borgo Santo Spirito in Rome. The procession, comprising priests from South Africa, Denmark, Spain, Italy and other countries around the world, featured participants holding olive branches and some wearing black-and-white chequered keffiyehs around their necks. All participants wore badges in the colours of the Palestinian flag, while some held placards bearing the words ‘Christ died in Gaza’. Leading the ‘procession’ were two bishops, Monsignor Giovanni Ricchiuti and Monsignor Christian Carlassare. “We offer this prayer,” could be heard over the loudspeaker accompanying the march, “for all the children who have died since the ceasefire; no to fear; may justice enlighten the leaders of nations so that they may have the courage to abandon their plans for death.” After stopping in front of the embassies of Lebanon and Palestine, the procession ended in front of the Leonardo headquarters in Piazza Monte Grappa.