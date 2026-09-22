The ‘Priests Against Genocide’ take to the streets. Their aim: to disarm Israel

Rome. Today marks the ‘Priests Against Genocide’ march, a procession which will wind its way through the streets of Rome in the mid-afternoon, setting off from the church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, stopping in front of the Lebanese and Palestinian embassies, and ending in front of Leonardo’s headquarters in Piazza Monte Grappa. The participants will march behind a huge shroud bearing the names of the 309 boys and girls “killed by the Israeli army in Gaza”. The initiative follows on from one held a year ago, when 200 priests gathered at the Church of Sant’Andrea al Quirinale to emphasise their protest against “the genocide of the Palestinian people”. A network with a “strongly synodal” spirit, say the organisers (synodality is thrown in everywhere, like salt in soup). This was not a prayer vigil, but a call to politicians to put an end to procrastination and silence and to make their voices heard – naturally, against Israel. One need only read the manifesto of these ‘outraged’ priests (though there are also bishops and cardinals) who cannot ‘remain silent in the face of the humanitarian tragedy affecting the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip and the other occupied Palestinian territories’. This network has not been established to foment hatred or division, but to provide a unified voice for the many individual initiatives that already express condemnation and a call for justice, in fidelity to the Gospel and the Italian Constitution’. They state straight away that they are not anti-Semitic: ‘We harbour a deep appreciation for the Jewish tradition, from which we have received the teachings of Jesus and from which we still draw grace and wisdom. For this reason, we reject any possible accusation of anti-Semitism, both in definition and in substance.” They cannot be accused of anti-Semitism because, they write, “criticism of Israel similar to that directed at any other country cannot be considered anti-Semitic”, as recognised by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Furthermore, they clarify, “we harbour no prejudice towards the Jewish people; on the contrary, we recognise our common roots in them. Rather, we denounce the distorted use of political and military power and the exploitation of God’s name, just as the prophets of the Jewish tradition did against the unjust kings of their time”.