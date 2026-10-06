The disappearance of the class struggle tells us a great deal about the crisis facing the left and the hidden power of global populism
It is the working classes who have experienced and rejected the era of state control and party representation, and who are seeking the key to their social identity elsewhere and in other ways; they have changed the tone of their voice, as well as the model and scale of their criteria for judgement
(Photo: Ansa)
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Ferrara, Giuliano. Nato a Roma il 7 gennaio del ’52 da genitori iscritti al partito comunista dal ’42, partigiani combattenti senza orgogli luciferini né retoriche combattentistiche. Famiglia di tradizioni liberali per parte di padre, il nonno Mario era un noto avvocato e pubblicista (editorialista del Mondo di Mario Pannunzio e del Corriere della Sera) che difese gli antifascisti davanti al Tribunale Speciale per la sicurezza dello Stato.