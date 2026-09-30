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Who’s afraid of saying ‘no’ to anti-Semitism?
The draft bill has been approved by the Chamber of Deputies’ Constitutional Affairs Committee. The Pilates-like PD, the left and Vannacci vote in unison
30 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: Ansa
The anti-Semitism bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies’ Constitutional Affairs Committee by a large majority. In addition to the parties in the governing coalition, the centrist parties Italia Viva and Azione voted in favour, whilst the Five Star Movement, the far-left Avs and the far-right Futuro Nazionale voted against; meanwhile, the PD and +Europa did not take part in the vote, a decision more akin to that of Pilate than that of Solomon. The arguments put forward by the bill’s opponents are based on a blatant lie: it is claimed that the law would prevent criticism of Israel’s policies, whilst the text makes it crystal clear that it only penalises the denial of the State of Israel’s right to exist, which is an entirely different matter.
It is nonetheless striking that it is a majority – one which is accused day in, day out by the opposition of being ‘fascist’ – that is taking a clear stand against anti-Semitism, whilst the left takes refuge in an ambiguous position which, at best, can be interpreted as indifference to the problem posed by the many incidents of violence, discrimination and intimidation against Jews. A country that has experienced the shame of anti-Jewish laws should now unite in condemning such attitudes, as Liliana Segre had called for in an appeal of great moral significance. It will be particularly interesting to follow the internal debate within the PD on this issue: Elly Schlein, fixated on the need to maintain the agreement with the M5S, seemed willing to follow them in opposing the bill, but critical voices were heard on this issue – voices that would likely have been expressed even in a free vote – which probably led to the decision not to take part in the vote, so that these differences would have no opportunity to be voiced. The other significant development is the stance taken by Futuro Nazionale, which not only voted alongside the far left but is also revealing ‘nostalgic’ tendencies that make its inclusion in a democratic right-wing majority increasingly untenable.