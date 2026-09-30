Tajani, the rift and the boycott of the Cavaliere’s 90th birthday celebrations

In Campania, dissidents are calling the congress organised by Martusciello – an ally of Tajani – a ‘farce’ and are dragging him before the disciplinary committee. And on Monday in Reggio Calabria, Fabio Roscioli, a lawyer for the Berlusconi family and a candidate backed by Occhiuto, was elected to parliament, two weeks after Tajani had warned that becoming an MP should not be a goal in itself. This was followed by the words of Paolo Berlusconi, Silvio’s brother, just a few days ago: “Today I believe it is right for Antonio to share our movement with younger members as well.” At this rate, Tajani is set to be turned into a scapegoat, the victim upon whom all the community’s sins are laid, including the posthumous celebration for ‘Il Cavaliere’, and whose elimination (or banishment to the wilderness) serves to restore unity to the group. An ancient rite of unwittingly cannibalistic gravity. Those who love the classics will also recall that in the spring, fourteen out of twenty senators had dismissed the group leader Gasparri – who was backed by Tajani – to replace him with Stefania Craxi, daughter of Bettino and a childhood friend of Marina’s. In the Gospel of Matthew, it is the enemy who sows discord, at night, whilst the others sleep. And with the same nocturnal discretion, according to Tajani, someone is now sowing it within Forza Italia. Raffaele Nevi, a witty MP and one of those who is fond of Tajani, says: ‘Discord is the weapon of those who do not strike the decisive blow’. Because discord, on closer inspection – and this is perhaps what Tajani meant, a man of gentle demeanour yet capable of unexpected resourcefulness – is the weapon of those who have no weapons. It is the ‘I’d like to but I can’t’ of politics, the knife that stops halfway down its blade, the tool of those who detest the leader but lack the strength – or, quite simply, the votes – to overthrow him. Those who can strike do so; the others grumble. “In other words, they sow discord,” says Gasparri. Which means that discord in itself does little damage. It stuns, clouds one’s vision, causes headaches – just like the wild ryegrass botanists speak of – but rarely brings anything down. Rather, it serves as a thermometer, and Tajani’s is showing a fever. The Foreign Minister might well fancy shaking it all off and following Matteo Salvini’s example, who yesterday announced the Lega’s national congress for 24 and 25 October. And indeed, Tajani alludes to this. The trouble is that he cannot. Salvini’s ‘family’ consists of activists – people who join the party, vote, applaud and, when necessary, boo – whilst Tajani’s ‘family’ is a real family, with a surname that looms larger on the party’s emblem than the emblem itself. Marina and Pier Silvio do not stand for election at party congresses, but they own the party’s name by testamentary bequest. And so, to each his own weeds. The author of the parable suggests we should not uproot them. The bonfire is postponed until the harvest (Matthew 13:29). One can only hope that some wheat remains.