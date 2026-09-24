Onorato: “I never asked Tabacci for the logo: it’s not a priority.” The councillor for Il Foglio announces that a meeting will be held in October to present the programme

Alessandro Onorato wants nothing to do with political manoeuvres, intrigues and power games, because he says that “the new so-called ‘anti-splinter group’ law pushed for by Meloni is unconstitutional and will be struck down by the Constitutional Court”. Rome’s Councillor for Sport and Major Events appears confident. But his newly formed political group – which, as he himself confirmed to Il Foglio, will meet in Rome on 24, 25 and 26 October for a three-day event to present its programme – appears to be the hardest hit by the technicality approved by the Senate in the electoral bill. “Tabacci? The symbol isn’t a priority for us, nor is forming a group . We’re not getting involved in that. Don’t make me laugh: ‘A rock cannot stop the sea’”.wants nothing to do with political manoeuvres, intrigues and power games, because he says that “the new so-called ‘anti-splinter group’ law pushed for by Meloni is unconstitutional and will be struck down by the Constitutional Court”. Rome’s Councillor for Sport and Major Events appears confident. But his newly formed political group – which, as he himself confirmed to Il Foglio, will meet in Rome on 24, 25 and 26 October for a three-day event to present its programme – appears to be the hardest hit by the technicality approved by the Senate in the electoral bill.

Bruno Tabacci, an advocate of such initiatives (involving +Europa and Di Maio). In a nutshell: political parties not represented in Parliament will have to collect up to 6,000 signatures per constituency (i.e. a total of over 400,000) in order to stand in the next general election. There is one way to simplify matters: to form a parliamentary group or faction (complete with its own emblem). And that is why , in the pages of this newspaper , we have heard from, an advocate of such initiatives (involving +Europa and Di Maio).

However, the door appears closed to Onorato. For this reason he wishes to clarify: “I have never asked Bruno Tabacci for his party symbol,” thunders the councillor. He explains: “Not for any personal reason, but because the change we are calling for – and on the basis of which we are presenting ourselves to the voters – must be genuine. We cannot be the driving force behind sending people back to Parliament who have been there for more than 30 years.”

In recent days, following a demonstration in the Senate, the leader of Progetto Civico has asked the broad coalition to make three MPs available to form a faction within the Mixed Group. This move must be accompanied by a symbol; that is the crux of the matter. “But that’s not the issue today! The centre-left needs a new movement that can broaden its base, and the only new movement capable of doing so is ours,” he says. And he reels off the figures: “Because the fact that we now have more than a thousand local councillors means something. Few parties have these figures. I don’t wake up in the morning and ask myself: who can I ask for the party symbol? These are backroom deals that they get up to; they’re professionals who, with a party symbol but no votes, manage to make five terms in Parliament.” And he goes on the offensive: “Out there, there’s a world that’s outraged. That’s why all the harassment against us has done nothing but strengthen us in recent weeks.”

Is the problem with Renzi, the councillor, back again? Tabacci praises Ruffini, who praises Renzi. A Russian doll effect: “The problem isn’t Renzi. If we’re setting out to do something new, what’s the point of teaming up with someone who’s already had the chance to change the country?”, replies Onorato. “If the local councillors had wanted to go with Italia Viva, what would be the point of Progetto Civico Italia? What would be the point of our project?” The dilemma has always been the same as that of the Five Star Movement: whether the former prime minister should be inside or outside the alliance. “We’re not imposing any vetoes; Renzi seems to me to be part of the broad coalition, and the primaries will reveal the strength of support and who will lead the coalition. We will put forward a candidate; every party in the coalition will put forward its own, and may the best one win, whilst always bearing in mind the main objective: to ensure the centre-left wins the elections and defeats the right." He continues: "It is not right that, through a thousand conspiracy theories and falsehoods, we continue to be portrayed as an appendage of Conte’s Movement. The Five Star Movement is a fundamental part of the progressive political project; Giuseppe Conte was an excellent Prime Minister, but we want to put forward a distinct, independent political proposal that complements and enhances the centre-left camp.”