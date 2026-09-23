Supplementary: Futuro Nazionale’s challenge to the centre-right

The vote scheduled for next Sunday and Monday in Reggio Calabria looks set to be a litmus test for Forza Italia, which is currently weathering a turbulent period, ranging from Tajani’s ill-advised remarks on skirt lengths to the imminent crucial test regarding the electoral law.

A new factor in the equation has further complicated the situation: Futuro Nazionale. Roberto Vannacci’s creation, in its very first ever election campaign, has fielded a former Forza Italia member, Domenico Giannetta. The former regional councillor and leader of the Forza Italia group in the regional council joined Futuro Nazionale just a month ago, standing as a candidate against the centre-right and throwing a spanner in the works.

Before Giannetta’s departure, Forza Italia could boast a very firm grip on Calabria’s only metropolitan city. The seat contested in the elections was held by Forza Italia member Francesco Cannizzaro, who resigned after being elected mayor of the city at the end of May with more than 65 per cent of the vote in the first round.

Forza Italia has turned to the party treasurer, Fabio Roscioli, a long-standing lawyer for Fininvest, backed by Marina Berlusconi and the Governor of Calabria, Roberto Occhiuto, who has always been very close to the Cavaliere’s family. This choice, too, appears to have caused some internal friction within the party: Tajani recently stated that “Becoming an MP must not become the goal of those involved in politics”, a comment which many have interpreted as referring to the choice of Roscioli.

There is also another major question: could the rift caused by Vannacci hand victory to the centre-left? The opposition has put forward a single candidate backed by the entire progressive spectrum, across no fewer than 12 lists. He is Francesco Antonio Benedetto, a well-known cardiologist from Reggio Calabria, a consultant at the hospital trust, a former city councillor and the PD’s group leader on the city council. This broad – indeed, in this case, very broad – coalition appears to have heeded He is Francesco Antonio Benedetto, a well-known cardiologist from Reggio Calabria, a consultant at the hospital trust, a former city councillor and the PD’s group leader on the city council. This broad – indeed, in this case, very broad – coalition appears to have heeded the call for a unified candidacy put forward in July by citizens, representatives of the local left and intellectuals, which had initially opened the door to the possibility of Carmine Fotia standing.