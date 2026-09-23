Pannella returns to Piazza Navona

At last, the plaque honouring Marco Pannella has found a home. From today, the Radical Party leader will be commemorated in Piazza Navona, on the corner of Palazzo Braschi – a place that witnessed many of Pannella’s battles, more or less impromptu rallies and Radical Party celebrations, such as the spontaneous one following the referendum on divorce. The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, described this initiative as “a fitting tribute to a great figure who breathed life into Italian democracy” and who “made a decisive contribution to the advancement of civil rights, human rights and the defence of the rule of law”. The ceremony was attended by the Councillor for Culture, Massimiliano Smeriglio; the former Mayor of Rome and former Radical Party secretary, Francesco Rutelli; and the deputy secretary of the Luca Coscioni Association and Pannella’s long-time partner, Mirella Parachini.