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Female senators in miniskirts. The response from the PD, M5S, AVS and Italia Viva to Tajani
Female MPs from the opposition gathered in the Sala Garibaldi at Palazzo Madama to protest against the Foreign Secretary’s comments on skirt lengths: “This is an act of freedom,” said Raffaella Paita
22 SEP 26
Last updated: 04:32 PM
Translated by AI
Senators from the broad coalition in miniskirts at Palazzo Madama – photo: Il Foglio
“Are we women of loose morals?” Female senators from Italia Viva, the Democratic Party, the Five Star Movement and the Green and Left Alliance have lashed out at Foreign Secretary Antonio Tajani and responded to his comments on the length of women’s skirts. The meeting took place in the Senate’s Sala Garibaldi, before the start of the afternoon sitting, with the senators wearing skirts just above the knee. “This is a gesture of freedom,” said Raffaella Paita of Italia Viva.
“Following Tajani’s despicable remarks, Prime Minister Meloni said they were simply poorly worded comments. That is not the case; these were not mere slips of the tongue. So much so that today Vannacci has returned to the subject, specifying that he prefers women not to wear skirts. The truth, unfortunately, is that this language is not a mere indiscretion, but reflects the sexist and patriarchal mindset of many men,” said Valeria Valente of the PD.
Senator Alessandra Maiorino of the Five Star Movement was also present, albeit wearing a long skirt: “I didn’t realise we were supposed to wear a short one!” she said. “I suppose that makes me a woman of good character, then!” she joked. Other participants included Simona Malpezzi, Cecilia d’Elia, Ilaria Cucchi and Susanna Camusso.