Female senators in miniskirts. The response from the PD, M5S, AVS and Italia Viva to Tajani

“Are we women of loose morals?” Female senators from Italia Viva, the Democratic Party, the Five Star Movement and the Green and Left Alliance have lashed out at Foreign Secretary Antonio Tajani and responded to his comments on the length of women’s skirts. The meeting took place in the Senate’s Sala Garibaldi, before the start of the afternoon sitting, with the senators wearing skirts just above the knee. “This is a gesture of freedom,” said Raffaella Paita of Italia Viva.