Grillo on X: “I’m not done with politics, I’m exhausted by politics”

For several months now, the former leader of the Five Star Movement has seemed to be testing the waters for a return to politics. In April, he launched civil proceedings against Conte to reclaim the party’s name and symbol. At the end of July, following the postponement of the court hearing, Grillo returned to launching a scathing attack on his famous blog: “The Movement has lost its distinctiveness. The revolutionaries have discovered the corridors of power,” he wrote in a lengthy post.