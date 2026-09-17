Politicsthe clash
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Conte and Bonelli rein in Schlein. “The letter to Meloni? Incomprehensible”
According to the president of the M5S, “the conditions are not in place to work with the Prime Minister: she should step down and let us get on with our work”. Meanwhile, the leader of AVS adds: “It is a mistake to collaborate with those who have brought Italians to their knees”.
17 SEP 26
Translated by AI
Photo: Ansa
“At present, the conditions do not exist for us to work together with those – the Meloni government – who have said they want to carry out drilling.” This was stated by M5S leader Giuseppe Conte on the programme Dritto e Rovescio, when asked about the letter published by La Repubblica which PD secretary Elly Schlein had addressed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the letter, the PD leader asked the government for a dialogue on climate and energy, setting out a five-point plan to be funded by the €14 billion allocated as an exception to European budgetary constraints, as agreed with Brussels. “It is an important opportunity to implement structural measures that will lower the cost of energy,” wrote Schlein. However, no such overture came from Conte: “I speak for myself. I have proposed various forms of collaboration to this government, on the minimum wage for example. Meloni has made a mockery of us and slammed the door in our faces, increasing Brunetta’s salary and the allowances for ministers and undersecretaries, whilst Italians are struggling to make ends meet. We have been putting forward many proposals for four years,” the leader continued. “Today, the conditions do not exist for working together with those – the Meloni government – who have said they want to go ahead with drilling. Back to oil… Now Meloni had better go home and let us get on with our work.”
Angelo Bonelli shares this view. “I do not agree with this olive branch extended to Giorgia Meloni,” said the leader of AVS when questioned by Adnkronos regarding Schlein’s letter. “It is not so much about the substance of the proposals, which are acceptable, but about the request to collaborate with someone who has sabotaged climate policies, is responsible for high energy prices, has brought Italians to their knees, and has resumed drilling,” remarked the AVS co-spokesperson and MP. “I think it is a mistake to collaborate with someone who has created this disaster.” Later, Bonelli went on to say that “over the past four years, Meloni has sabotaged all environmental and climate policies on energy and climate issues, both in the EU and in Italy. She has built an energy policy which, being entirely based on gas, is responsible for high energy prices and has resumed drilling. She has made oil companies and energy firms richer whilst making Italians poorer. Following the election ploy on car tax from Cetto La Qualunque, this offer to work together is incomprehensible,” he concluded. “We must simply oppose a government that is harmful to Italy. And build an alternative.”
Speaking from Norway, the Prime Minister said she had not yet had time to examine the letter in detail, but that she intended to do so “without prejudice. I have no prejudice when sensible proposals are made. From a very quick glance at this letter, I am pleased to see that there is an implicit recognition of the government’s work”, she added.
Schlein’s move: a letter to Meloni on climate and energy
The PD’s secretary has written to the Prime Minister to open a dialogue on how to utilise the 14 billion in flexibility agreed with the European Union. The PD’s proposal is a five-point plan: heat pumps, reducing gas consumption, public transport, energy storage and charging points