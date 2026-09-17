Conte and Bonelli rein in Schlein. “The letter to Meloni? Incomprehensible”

“At present, the conditions do not exist for us to work together with those – the Meloni government – who have said they want to carry out drilling.” This was stated by M5S leader Giuseppe Conte on the programme Dritto e Rovescio, when asked about the letter published by La Repubblica which PD secretary Elly Schlein had addressed to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In the letter, the PD leader asked the government for a dialogue on climate and energy, setting out a five-point plan to be funded by the €14 billion allocated as an exception to European budgetary constraints, as agreed with Brussels. “It is an important opportunity to implement structural measures that will lower the cost of energy,” wrote Schlein. However, no such overture came from Conte: “I speak for myself. I have proposed various forms of collaboration to this government, on the minimum wage for example. Meloni has made a mockery of us and slammed the door in our faces, increasing Brunetta’s salary and the allowances for ministers and undersecretaries, whilst Italians are struggling to make ends meet. We have been putting forward many proposals for four years,” the leader continued. “Today, the conditions do not exist for working together with those – the Meloni government – who have said they want to go ahead with drilling. Back to oil… Now Meloni had better go home and let us get on with our work.”

Angelo Bonelli shares this view. “I do not agree with this olive branch extended to Giorgia Meloni,” said the leader of AVS when questioned by Adnkronos regarding Schlein’s letter. “It is not so much about the substance of the proposals, which are acceptable, but about the request to collaborate with someone who has sabotaged climate policies, is responsible for high energy prices, has brought Italians to their knees, and has resumed drilling,” remarked the AVS co-spokesperson and MP. “I think it is a mistake to collaborate with someone who has created this disaster.” Later, Bonelli went on to say that “over the past four years, Meloni has sabotaged all environmental and climate policies on energy and climate issues, both in the EU and in Italy. She has built an energy policy which, being entirely based on gas, is responsible for high energy prices and has resumed drilling. She has made oil companies and energy firms richer whilst making Italians poorer. Following the election ploy on car tax from Cetto La Qualunque, this offer to work together is incomprehensible,” he concluded. “We must simply oppose a government that is harmful to Italy. And build an alternative.”