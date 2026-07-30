Bonelli: “Re-armament is madness. Enough weapons for Ukraine – Von der Leyen is embarrassing”

However, an opposition party that aspires to govern and must draft its manifesto must be clear: are you saying that, given all the problems Italy is facing, you do not want to incur further defence expenditure? “No. According to the Milex Observatory, Italy – quite apart from the SAFE programme – is already committed to significant industrial investment projects in armaments, ranging from fighter jets to destroyers”. Shouldn’t the naval battle, so to speak, come at the expense of the social one? “To say that, through SAFE, we must reach the famous 5 per cent is madness; it is unsustainable from an economic and social point of view, and the Italian people must be told: it means not investing in other areas. Giorgetti and Meloni say ‘we’ll do both’, so why are they failing to reduce energy costs and create the conditions for investment in public healthcare, education and research – sectors which are below OECD levels on the European investment scale?” There is no consensus within the two political blocs on spending for military aid to Ukraine. Bonelli, from the centre-left – where Elly Schlein firmly supports the military defence of Kyiv – says: “We are not in favour of honouring the 5 per cent of GDP commitment, a commitment that Meloni made without going through Parliament, so there is no binding obligation. Nor are we in favour of putting flowers in the barrels of guns. But we cannot ignore the fact that we live in an era in which Trump, Putin and Netanyahu have demolished international law. Our aim is to ensure that Italy takes the lead in Europe in rebuilding international law. This means not applying double standards: if, quite rightly, Russia is subject to economic sanctions because it has violated international law, it is unclear why Israel should not be equally sanctioned, given its extremely serious violations of international law – and this is quite apart from my personal judgement: a systematic extermination/genocide has been carried out in Gaza. The International Criminal Court has been undermined; attempts have been made to delegitimise the United Nations; there were plans to set up a ‘Board of Peace’, with Tajani attending those disgraceful meetings, MAGA cap in hand. It is therefore essential for Italy to take action to restore international law and eliminate double standards. Sanctions against Ukraine are justified.” And what about military aid? “We do not agree. After four years of Putin’s criminal war, with a million casualties – the wounded and the dead – on both sides, I would like to see a Europe that adopts not a stance of rearmament, but one of ‘OK, let’s pause for a moment and try to engage with this interlocutor towards whom Putin has shown some openness – we’ll see if he’s bluffing. But to continue, year after year, a war that could last another ten years, thinking that there might be a military victory for Kyiv – no.” The Italian Greens, however, take a clearer stance against rearmament than the European Greens. “There are slightly different positions among the Greens in the Baltic states, who feel the issue more keenly because they are closer to the threat posed by Putin, but in Italy and across Europe we hold identical positions on foreign policy and common defence. It is an issue on which we also find common ground with the PD and the M5S. As for the €800 billion proposed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for EU rearmament, I say: no, thank you.” Does Bonelli not like von der Leyen’s approach? “It’s embarrassing. Von der Leyen has managed to change her position several times depending on which way the wind was blowing. Initially, she championed the Green Deal, the ecological transition and the pesticide regulation; then, with the rise of far-right parties and the resulting shift in stance within the European People’s Party – particularly among the Germans grappling with the AfD issue – von der Leyen began to dismantle climate policies. A textbook example of how to cling to power at any cost.” There is agreement with the M5S on foreign policy and common defence, says Bonelli. But Giuseppe Conte, speaking on stage at the Campo Grande in Naples, said that the Russian threat is a sort of political ploy to justify rearmament. Is he wrong? “We’ve discussed this, and the accusations levelled at him are unfounded.” In what sense? “Conte said that Russia does not pose a threat that would justify rearmament, and I agree with him on that. I believe that it is Trump, Putin and Netanyahu who pose a threat to international law and to Europe with their logic of seeking to establish supremacy through military force – a threat to which we must respond, I repeat, through a European defence and foreign policy and by defending the UN, the International Criminal Court and, therefore, international law”. Putin, however, continues to threaten the EU. “Conte was Prime Minister; he has a sense of statehood and knows that when you govern a country, you must defend it – including against cyber-attacks and attempts to influence it. Were we in government, we would be the first to defend the state’s interests in the face of threats from Putin, just as we would against attempts to influence us by American MAGA platforms. Today, unfortunately, we are completely lacking in autonomy in terms of technology and energy, and not just because we buy gas. And Giorgia Meloni bears a great responsibility in this regard, because she was under Trump’s thumb. I thought patriots wanted to build energy autonomy, but instead we find ourselves in the opposite situation: one of heavy dependence.” And are you still firmly opposed to nuclear power? “We’re not opposed to research, provided it’s for civilian rather than military purposes. But nuclear power is a massive farce. Meloni brings it up after four years of governing the country and after spending 37 billion euros trying to reduce the cost of energy and fuel. Well, after four years, not only have they failed to reduce it, but they’ve done the oil companies a favour. What on earth are we talking about?”