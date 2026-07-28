Meloni’s shrewd move: backing Elisabetta Gualmini as mayor of Bologna to undermine the PD and Schlein

Meloni can bring down Bologna and the left through cunning. She has an exceptional candidate to overtake Elly Schlein in her own city, exposing the inadequacy of the social centre administration – Mayor Lepore’s ‘Ramallah’. That name is Elisabetta Gualmini, a former MEP for the PD, now with Calenda’s Azione , a political scientist, and wife of Salvatore Vassallo, the professor who drafted the Democratic Party’s constitution. The right is seriously considering backing her as mayor to succeed Lepore. Bologna is Schlein’s family home.

This is a scenario that opens up possibilities at national level too. At the centre of it all is a courtship of Meloni. Schlein has failed to realise that the city where she is at her weakest is her own. Governor Michele De Pascale is Lepore’s counterpoint, representing a left-wing stance à la Gualmini. Transformed into a Ramallah, Bologna could surrender to the sobriety embodied by Gualmini. Schlein’s true test is not the party leadership, but this city, the blast furnace of anger. The Sardines have vanished; Virginio Merola, the former mayor, has been forgotten in Parliament by his own party; Bonaccini is struggling, and Prodi is in an even more precarious position. All that remains of Schlein’s Bologna is the smoke from Molotov cocktails and the hatred between the police and the social centres. Bologna is the Ilva of the party secretary.