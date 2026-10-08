“I’m Perego (from Cremango) and I know exactly what this town needs.” Interview

“Would my double surname prevent me from going out to speak to people in working-class neighbourhoods?” Matteo Perego (from Cremnago), currently the mayoral candidate for Forza Italia (though, they say, he could represent the entire coalition in November), raises his voice slightly whilst speaking to Il Foglio . An extra beat, a slight acceleration in his otherwise Olympian calm. Not that he’s indignant, but surprised: “It’s a truly short-sighted remark. Building a relationship with people, with citizens, depends on the willingness to provide answers to their questions. It doesn’t depend on where you live or where you come from. Direct this line of argument at the Left, not at me. They are the ‘radical chic’ who have divided the city centre from the suburbs. I, on the other hand, have the privilege of speaking to everyone and of having worked for nine years with the people of the Ministry of Defence, who are ordinary men and women, certainly not people who consider themselves part of the elite.” End of the disturbance – a very slight one.

And what do you think of Maurizio Lupi and Silvia Sardone? “They are excellent politicians; the centre-right is fortunate to have people so devoted to their city, who love it so much.” Let’s move on to the real issues: urban planning. “Housing, along with security, is the biggest problem facing citizens. We must immediately monitor all unused properties owned by the local authority. Social housing must be complemented by subsidised housing: 70 per cent must be priced at least a third below market value. We must enable the working classes to access the housing market.” Carlotta Cossutta, Lorenzo Pacini and others say quite openly that private rents must be capped and co-operatives favoured over other developers. “But no, partnership between the private and public sectors is essential. And we cannot distort the market when it comes to rents. We must enable workers to have a home without measures like these. And then there are the students to consider: there are 200,000 of them. What are we waiting for to make Milan the Italian Palo Alto? Finally: we must stop thinking of the city as comprising nine municipalities and instead incorporate the neighbouring towns: those living in Buccinasco, Rozzano and Segrate cannot feel as though they are in a different city. The Metropolitan City, of which Milan is the lead city, should truly be something with a concrete purpose.” The Palestinian-Israeli issue and the twinning with Tel Aviv: “We must not punish peoples for the choices of their governments, which by definition are temporary. Governments come and go, but the people remain. So no to cancelling the twinning with Tel Aviv and with the Israeli people.”