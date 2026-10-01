A packed programme despite dwindling funds for producers. What will the expensive Mudec do?

Ahead of next week’s opening of the largest exhibition ever staged in Italy on Francis Picabia – an unconventional and elusive figure straddling Impressionism, Cubism and Dadaism (with the evocative title: “Picabia. Opening the Doors of the Night”, produced by Madeinart – whose last exhibition at Palazzo Reale was on Max Ernst in 2022) – the other ‘big’ autumn exhibition is already open to the public. ‘The Brueghels. The Origins of Pictorial Genres in Europe’, curated by Bernard Aikema, features a classic exhibition layout (though with a few minor flaws in the colour scheme of the exhibition captions: the white font, which is too thin against a blue background, makes reading difficult, but we are told this will soon be rectified). It adopts a sociological approach: on the whole, it features not many works (around eighty) and not many by the famous Brueghels, but it tells the story of how this Flemish dynasty managed to transform itself into what we would today call a brand, reinventing genre painting with teeming scenes of peasants and ‘proverbial’ situations in which vices and virtues are captured on canvas. A figurative revolution, that of the Brueghels, simple only in appearance; in fact, the intended audience for their much-copied paintings were the wealthy, the only ones capable of deciphering their allegorical meanings: it is therefore an excellent idea to provide maps that help us, today, to understand the paintings and the intricate family connections.