Lawyer Todarello explains the absurd construction deadlock caused by the investigations

How do you think we can resolve this, lawyer? “With a national law that clarifies everything once and for all. Or rather: one that states that what is already perfectly clear is reaffirmed even for those who think otherwise. An authoritative interpretation.” What are the consequences of this administrative deadlock in the medium term? For example, is there a risk of legal action by developers against the local council? “There are already quite a few lawsuits and there will be more and more, with claims for damages against the local authority. But the real problem in the medium term is that a genuine shortage of new-build properties is developing. The mechanism for producing new homes in Milan has been at a standstill for at least five years, that is, since the investigations began. And there is no end in sight; the administrative machinery has ground to a halt. This means that before this machinery starts up again, we must assume it will take at least another three or four years. The consequence is that we will face a gap in new housing production of at least eight years, if not ten according to the most pessimistic estimates. Such a standstill in housing construction in Milan is not only driving away a substantial amount of foreign investment – running into billions – but also means that, given Milan’s continued ability to attract people, inevitably due to the principle of supply and demand, we will continue to see a massive rise in the prices of the existing housing stock and of the very few small-scale new-builds that manage to be completed.”